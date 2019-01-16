SWANTON, Vt. / NEW YORK, N.Y. – Nicolette M. Poulin, age 36, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at her home in New York, N.Y.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1982, in St. Albans, VT, to John Poulin and Tina Fregeau.

Nicolette was born and raised in Swanton, Vt., attending MVU and graduating in 2000. She excelled in soccer, basketball and softball, and enjoyed the camaraderie of team sports. She moved to New York City and enjoyed living in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan. Nicolette enjoyed spending time with her friends and her very much-loved feline companion, Onyx. She also loved to express her creative side by painting and writing poetry and short stories. Nicolette took great pride in working for The Press Republican/Plattsburgh in the advertising department.

She is survived by her parents, John Poulin and Tammy Brown of Georgia, and Tina (Fregeau) Nichols of Swanton; sister, Bethany Poulin of Lebanon, N.H.; stepsister, Abigail Ledoux, of Houston, Texas; aunts Claire (Warren) Stimets of Swanton, Louise (Guy) Laroche of Swanton, Suzanne (Steve) Safford of Avon Park, Fla., Tracie Fregeau (Scott Lareau) of St. Albans; uncles Robert (Don Raum) Poulin of Tuckahoe, N.Y., Allan (Alan Chiet) Poulin of Silver Springs, Md. and Timothy Fregeau of Swanton. She is survived by many cousins, Kellie Lareau, Luke Lareau, Lindsey Lareau, Duncan Harvey, Carrie Harvey McAdoo, Jon Stimets, Justin Stimets, Matthew Laroche, Michael Laroche, Kristen Poulin Marshall, Katelynn Poulin, Allison Poulin and several friends in Vermont and New York, especially Kenny Williams, whom she thought of as a brother. Nicolette was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert & Pauline Fregeau and Jean & Madeline Poulin. “Soar high with the angels, baby girl.”

