ST. ALBANS- Nicole quietly said goodbye to her husband and loving children Saturday Dec. 15, 2018, after gracefully managing a terminal diagnosis of brain cancer. Her passing is preceded by her parents, brother and many other friends and relatives. Those left behind to celebrate her life include her husband, Andy, their children, James, Michelle and her husband, Robert, and Marc, and grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb, Cheyenne and Takoda.

To quote her:

“I lived a very full life. I have raised an amazing family, accomplished great projects with my husband, traveled the world and have shared many great moments with family and friends… I just thought I would have longer to look back on it all.”

Nicole was a visionary. Passionate about actualizing dreams into amazing accomplishments most notable, the transformation of the family farm into what is now known as Lapierre Town & Country Estates. With the partnership of her husband, her children and all who have known this duo team would not hesitate to say that these two are the hardest working people one has ever known.

Other interest shared with family and friends include: travel, golf, bowling, daily speed walks, board games with her grandchildren, and enjoying the swing at the family camp. Many knew her from her home in Vermont and in Florida, with many friends and relatives in Canada.

Everyone is invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Jan. 4 from 7-9 p.m. and again on Saturday, Jan. 5 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.

A Catholic Mass will follow at Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake St. St. Albans, on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The family extends an invitation to a reception that will be announced at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nicole’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9801 or Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, Franklin/Grand Isle Chapter, P.O. Box 1375, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Nicole’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.