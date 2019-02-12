SWANTON – Nicholas V. Flora, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 with his wife, Beryl by his side at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H.

He was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on Dec. 11, 1948, the son of the late Vaughn and Jean (Spear) Flora.

Nick proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard for 13 years. He amyaawas employed and retired from IBM after 41 years as an engineer. He was a devoted member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit. He assisted the Coast Guard patrolling Burlington’s harbor during major lake events like the fourth of July and the Annual Dragon Boat Race. He found enjoyment in boating, hand radios and a car enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Beryl Champagne- Flora of Swanton whom he married on Jan. 1, 2019 in the “Little White Church” in West Swanton; step-children, John Champagne and his wife, Alicia Byrne of Champlain, N.Y., Amy Shedrick and her husband, Carlton of Waterbury; grandchildren, Damen and Jaiden Champagne and Yvette Shedrick; siblings Arthur Flora and his wife Leona Toedt of Mass.; Richard Flora of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Lois Shorten and her husband, Brian of Mass., and Betty Vozzolo of Conn. Nick also leaves behind his three cats, Mr. Blue, Tigger and Kasey.

Besides his parents, Nick was predeceased by his sister in law, Marilyn Flora and brother in law Daniel Vozzolo.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Highgate Methodist Church, VT Rte 78, Highgate Center, a reception will follow at the Swanton Methodist Memorial Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nick’s memory can be made to Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com