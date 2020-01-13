MONTPELIER — Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman officially announced that he is running for governor on Monday.
“Through the years I have listened to many Vermonters as they have shared their economic struggles and I’ve observed well-intentioned leaders trying to find solutions, but these last three years we have not seen the vision or action that Vermonters need,” said Zuckerman. “I’m running for Governor because I see great opportunities to address these struggles and I want us to really do something about the economic challenges that keep getting talked about.”
Zuckerman emphasized his belief that Vermonters can come together to address challenges and build opportunities here in Vermont. Some priorities he highlighted were building our economy and increasing wages, addressing the climate crisis, reducing health care costs while expanding coverage, ensuring access to high quality education and including all Vermonters in the process.
“The people of Vermont are the best resource that any campaign or government can have and I look forward to expanding connections in our communities, gathering ideas and working with Vermonters as my campaign progresses,” said Zuckerman.
Zuckerman is completing his second term as lieutenant governor. He previously served as a state senator from Chittenden County.
With Zuckerman entering the race, the Democrats will hold a primary to determine if Zuckerman or former Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe will face the Republican candidate in the fall. Incumbent Governor Phil Scott has not yet declared his candidacy for re-election.