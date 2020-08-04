ST. ALBANS — After two terms as Lieutenant Governor, David Zuckerman is seeking the state’s top job.
However, before taking on Republican Gov. Phil Scott, he will have to win a primary against fellow Democrats former Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe and lawyer Patrick Winburn.
The Messenger spoke with Zuckerman on Tuesday, beginning the conversation with the impact of COVID-19 on the state.
“This current situation with COVID really has exposed that rolling with the times as the current governor has done for three terms doesn’t prepare us for challenging times,” Zuckerman said.
Scott previously vetoed legislation for paid family leave and a minimum wage increase.
“Had paid family leave been in effect, fewer people would have had to go through the unemployment fiasco,” said Zuckerman, as workers without leave were forced to leave their jobs in order to collect unemployment if they needed to quarantine or otherwise take time off as a result of the pandemic. Similarly, essential workers would already be earning $1,000 to $2,000 more per year, Zuckerman pointed out. Instead, there has been discussion of hazard pay for workers who could have already been earning more.
Asked how he would address the shortfalls in the state’s revenues caused by the pandemic, Zuckerman pointed first to the $224 million rainy day fund. “We have one of the most robust rainy day funds in the country for exactly this purpose,” he said.
“For the Education Fund shortfall, I would consider bonding — not the norm for an operational expense,” Zuckerman said. However, in this case he believes it makes more sense to bond for the needed funds and repay the bonds over time with small increases in the property tax rate rather than have one large increase.
“I would look at those who have the most wealth and highest income for help and support,” said Zuckerman, noting that they benefit when the state’s economy is doing well.
Asked if he meant a temporary tax increase or surcharge on the wealthy, Zuckerman indicated that was possible, but also that he is interested in a permanent change to education funding which would treat dividend income differently from wages. There are people in Vermont who live off of dividend income on millions in wealth and qualify for income sensitivity adjustments. “Do these people really need income sensitivity for their property tax?” he asked.
Zuckerman said he also wants to break down the barriers between between human services and the schools, advocating putting a human services staff person in every school to make those services more accessible to families, many of whom don’t have the transportation to get to an office that’s 20 to 40 minutes away. “Families would have access to services as soon as they need them,” he said.
Getting supports immediately can prevent injury to children that can have lifelong consequences, Zuckerman said.
An organic farmer himself, Zuckerman has focused much of his message on strengthening the economy in rural Vermont. Asked about dairy, Zuckerman said, “If farmers really want a say in the commodity market, there is little we can do for them.”
However, he did support improving the marketing of Vermont’s value-added agricultural products. “We can creatively add value to Vermont’s dairy products with some practices and good marketing,” he said. “The Vermont brand has a lot of value in the southern New England and New York markets.”
Zuckerman would focus that marketing on treatment of workers and environmentally sound practices, including those that protect waterways from excess nutrients.
“I believe there is a value-added price point that can be achieved,” he said. That price point would be higher than the price received for conventional milk, but not as high as organic. “We have to tell our story, and we have to move away from the commodity mindset.”
If Vermont’s dairy farmers are interested in such an initiative, Zuckerman said he would push for it.
Ben & Jerry’s currently does something similar with its Caring Dairies program in which it markets its ice cream as having been made with milk from farms that adopt certain employment and animal care practices.
The pandemic has exposed how little infrastructure Vermont has for processing and storage of farm goods, Zuckerman said. There are diversified farms which have the land and equipment to increase production, but lack storage space. Centralized storage serving multiple farms could allow those farms to expand, he suggested.
“Our rural economy is critically related to our climate,” Zuckerman said, citing the impact of “stronger and stranger weather patterns” and the long-term implications of climate change for the state’s maple syrup and ski industries.
Zuckerman supports finding ways to reward farmers for practices that put carbon back into the soil, which also build soil health making soils better able to absorb water, reducing runoff. Plants also become healthier when soil improves.
Asked whether he would be focused on supporting practices or measuring the results of those practices as a means for determining whether or not farmers qualify for assistance, Zuckerman said that how such a program might work is something the Agency of Agriculture is already considering.
Zuckerman also advocates for what he has termed a “Green Mountain New Deal,” in which the state would raise taxes on the wealthy to offset half of the tax reductions they received as a result of federal tax cuts and use the resulting revenue in economic and social infrastructure. The taxes, he said, would raise $75 million to $120 million.
He would invest those funds in expanding broadband access, affordable housing, weatherization of homes belonging to the working class and seniors, and small scale renewable energy for those same homes.
“It would put everyday people to work,” Zuckerman said. “You don’t need a PhD to do these jobs.”
His proposals would also “save everyday Vermonters money and build the infrastructure for a more robust economic future,” he said.
Broadband funding, he suggested, could be used by communications union districts to leverage federal or private monies. Broadband access would allow people to live and work in rural areas, benefiting schools and small businesses in those communities.
On child care, Zuckerman cited the importance of early childhood education and the need for fair wages for child care providers. He would expand child care subsidies.
Funding for child care improvements could come from reduced incarceration. “We’ve been watching more and more money go into our incarceration system which is the end of the line,” he said.
As part of its response to the pandemic, Vermont’s Dept. of Corrections released approximately 200 inmates. “Clearly, they were not such a menace that they couldn’t be released,” Zuckerman said.
As for an exact proposal on child care, Zuckerman said he would “have to look at what the dollars and cents really allow for,” adding, “we have to be practical.”
Asked about transportation, Zuckerman replied, “Transportation is one of the hardest nuts to crack.”
“We’re looking at lots of possibilities, none of which are perfect,” he said. Micro-routes for public transport are one possibility, as is expanded frequency on large routes.
One of the best ways to address transportation is to reduce the need for it by providing affordable housing in villages and town centers where people can more easily get to jobs and other locations without needing a vehicle, he said. Economic hubs become where the highest priced housing is, he noted, driving out the very people who lack transportation.
The opiate crisis is, in part, a symptom of economic struggles on the part of Vermonters, as well as pharmaceutical companies abuse of patients, in Zuckerman’s view. “If we could make available jobs and dignity then the road toward opiates would be less traveled,” he said.
He believes the state should continue to expand access to care and remove stigma.
On health care, Zuckerman would like to see universal primary care for all. However, that would begin with investing in primary care doctors and practices. Investments in primary care would reduce costs over the long term, generating savings that could be invested down the line, he argued. He would also look for ways to increase insurance reimbursement to doctors in private practice, as their reimbursement are typically lower than the rates received by hospitals.
Zuckerman also criticized Scott for cutting an education debt forgiveness program for primary care doctors from his proposed budget. The legislature restored it.
“We need primary care doctors in our rural areas, he said.
His goal would be primary care for all without out of pocket payments.
Overall, Zuckerman said his approach would be to “invest in our people and the fundamentals of our economy rather than reacting to problems as they arise.”
He contrasted that approach with Scott’s, saying of the governor, “He’s very good at reacting to problems, and I give him credit for that, but there’s not as much being done to invest for the future.”
“My track record of bringing people in from every perspective for conversations and ideas is sorely needed,” Zuckerman said. “We need to have these complicated conversations.”
He cites his ability to work with fellow legislators during his time in the Vermont House of Representatives and Senate to get the first medical marijuana bill passed in 2003 with Republican support and the signature of a Republican governor, as an example.
The genetically modified organism (GMO) labelling bill he championed while in the Senate passed with support from all three parties, Zuckerman pointed out.
If elected governor, he will not debate legislators through the media, but instead meet with them, Zuckerman said.