Congratulations to all of those who had successful hunts on Youth Weekend.

Results are in the format of name, hometown, weight, points

Carter Abell, South Hero, 67 lbs,, 0

Edward Ainsworth, Fairfield,, 97 lbs,, 2

Emmet Archambault, Fairfield, 155 lbs,, 7

Emma Archambault, Sheldon, 150 lbs,, 5

Emma Arsenault, Sheldon,, 100 lbs,, 0

Kaden Arsenault, Sheldon,, 143 lbs,, 4

Brayden Baker, Georgia,, 132 lbs,, 5

Tabor Ballard, Georgia,, 62 lbs,, 0

Ava Bates, Fairfax, 104 lbs, 2

Parker Bates, Fairfax, 66 lbs, 0

Shelby Bechard, Georgia, 131 lbs, 3

Jacob Belanger, St. Albans, 125 lbs, 2

Andre Benoit, Fairfax, 110 lbs, 0

Trenton Bouchard, Franklin, 57 lbs, 0

Macie Boudreau, Georgia, 150 lbs, 3

Connor Bourdeau, Milton, 51 lbs, 0

Easton Bourdeau, Sheldon, 142 lbs, 4

William Broich, Fairfield, 123 lbs, 0

Greyson Brown, Swanton, 112 lbs, 0

Reed Bushey, Highgate, 145 lbs, 0

Andrew Cady, Fairfield, 148 lbs, 5

Denver Coolum, St. Albans, 105 lbs, 4

Wyatt Crawford, Sheldon, 112 lbs, 5

Cody Cullen, Fairfield, 104 lbs, 0

Carson Cullen, Fairfield, 113 lbs, 2

Tryston Decker, Fairfax, 44 lbs, 0

Donivan Dunn, Westford, 156 lbs, 6

Colin Eaton, Milton, 109 lbs, 3

Connor Eaton, Milton, 159 lbs, 4

Brady Farrar, Sheldon, 100 lbs, 0

Aidan Forbes, Fairfield, 61 lbs, 0

Grace Fraties, Georgia, 131 lbs, 0

Gavin Fraties, Georgia, 126 lbs, 5

Coen Giles, Milton, 103 lbs, 3

Tyler Gillilan, North Hero, 120 lbs, 6

Clare Gonyeau, Georgia, 128 lbs, 2

Isaac Greenwood, Highgate, 133 lbs, 0

Caleb Guilmette, Swanton, 71 lbs, 0

Keira Hale, Fairfield, 124 lbs, 2

Brianna Hurley, Middlebury, 121 lbs, 0

Dallas Jablonski, Fairfield, 108 lbs, 0

Max Janesik, St. Albans, 112 lbs, 3

Evan Judd, Fairfield, 95 lbs, 0

Connor Judd, Fairfield, 143 lbs, 4

Owen Kane, Sheldon, 125 lbs, 2

Kirby King, Swanton, 123 lbs, 0

Hunter Lafar, Fairfield, 110 lbs, 0

Keegan Lafar, Fairfield, 122 lbs, 2

Dakota LaFrance, Colchester, 106 lbs, 2

Mariah Lamothe, St. Albans, 161 lbs, 6

Julia Larivee, Berkshire, 103 lbs, 2

Cole Lemieux, Georgia, 130 lbs, 2

Wyatt Lieske, Richford, 159 lbs, 8

Montgomery Magnan, Fairfax, 65 lbs, 0

Wyatt Magnan, Fairfax, 127 lbs, 3

Alexis Martin, Berkshire, 138 lbs, 2

Karley Martin, Fairfax, 114 lbs, 0

Tiffany Messier, Sheldon, 114 lbs, 2

Brooklyn Messier, Fairfield, 121 lbs, 0

Richard Morrison, Isle La Motte, 63 lbs, 0

Eli Naef, Fairfield, 120 lbs, 0

Jack Packard, Fairfield, 145 lbs, 4

Oliver Pelletier, St. Albans, 68 lbs, 0

Edan Peters, Fairfax, 149 lbs, 4

Wyatt Rainville, Highgate, 135 lbs, 3

Drake Remillard, Fairfield, 157 lbs, 6

Jonathon Rivers, Fairfax, 83 lbs, 2

Gavin Rushford, Franklin, 57 lbs, 0

Keegan Snyder, Fairfield, 127 lbs, 0

Parker St. Amour, Fairfield, 125 lbs, 2

Isaac Sullivan, Highgate, 108 lbs, 2

Brady Talcott, Fairfield, 110 lbs, 2

Philip Talcott, Fairfield, 64 lbs, 2

Colin Teague, Berkshire, 154 lbs, 6

Blake Teague, Berkshire, 118 lbs, 4

Autumn Thomas, Sheldon, 59 lbs, 0

Logan Vanslette, Fletcher, 57 lbs, 0

Camdyn Velez, Fairfield, 162 lbs, 6

Carter White, Alburgh, 184 lbs, 6

Hank Williams, Franklin, 98 lbs, 0

Wyatt Williams, Franklin, 121 lbs, 5