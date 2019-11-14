Congratulations to all of those who had successful hunts on Youth Weekend.
Results are in the format of name, hometown, weight, points
Carter Abell, South Hero, 67 lbs,, 0
Edward Ainsworth, Fairfield,, 97 lbs,, 2
Emmet Archambault, Fairfield, 155 lbs,, 7
Emma Archambault, Sheldon, 150 lbs,, 5
Emma Arsenault, Sheldon,, 100 lbs,, 0
Kaden Arsenault, Sheldon,, 143 lbs,, 4
Brayden Baker, Georgia,, 132 lbs,, 5
Tabor Ballard, Georgia,, 62 lbs,, 0
Ava Bates, Fairfax, 104 lbs, 2
Parker Bates, Fairfax, 66 lbs, 0
Shelby Bechard, Georgia, 131 lbs, 3
Jacob Belanger, St. Albans, 125 lbs, 2
Andre Benoit, Fairfax, 110 lbs, 0
Trenton Bouchard, Franklin, 57 lbs, 0
Macie Boudreau, Georgia, 150 lbs, 3
Connor Bourdeau, Milton, 51 lbs, 0
Easton Bourdeau, Sheldon, 142 lbs, 4
William Broich, Fairfield, 123 lbs, 0
Greyson Brown, Swanton, 112 lbs, 0
Reed Bushey, Highgate, 145 lbs, 0
Andrew Cady, Fairfield, 148 lbs, 5
Denver Coolum, St. Albans, 105 lbs, 4
Wyatt Crawford, Sheldon, 112 lbs, 5
Cody Cullen, Fairfield, 104 lbs, 0
Carson Cullen, Fairfield, 113 lbs, 2
Tryston Decker, Fairfax, 44 lbs, 0
Donivan Dunn, Westford, 156 lbs, 6
Colin Eaton, Milton, 109 lbs, 3
Connor Eaton, Milton, 159 lbs, 4
Brady Farrar, Sheldon, 100 lbs, 0
Aidan Forbes, Fairfield, 61 lbs, 0
Grace Fraties, Georgia, 131 lbs, 0
Gavin Fraties, Georgia, 126 lbs, 5
Coen Giles, Milton, 103 lbs, 3
Tyler Gillilan, North Hero, 120 lbs, 6
Clare Gonyeau, Georgia, 128 lbs, 2
Isaac Greenwood, Highgate, 133 lbs, 0
Caleb Guilmette, Swanton, 71 lbs, 0
Keira Hale, Fairfield, 124 lbs, 2
Brianna Hurley, Middlebury, 121 lbs, 0
Dallas Jablonski, Fairfield, 108 lbs, 0
Max Janesik, St. Albans, 112 lbs, 3
Evan Judd, Fairfield, 95 lbs, 0
Connor Judd, Fairfield, 143 lbs, 4
Owen Kane, Sheldon, 125 lbs, 2
Kirby King, Swanton, 123 lbs, 0
Hunter Lafar, Fairfield, 110 lbs, 0
Keegan Lafar, Fairfield, 122 lbs, 2
Dakota LaFrance, Colchester, 106 lbs, 2
Mariah Lamothe, St. Albans, 161 lbs, 6
Julia Larivee, Berkshire, 103 lbs, 2
Cole Lemieux, Georgia, 130 lbs, 2
Wyatt Lieske, Richford, 159 lbs, 8
Montgomery Magnan, Fairfax, 65 lbs, 0
Wyatt Magnan, Fairfax, 127 lbs, 3
Alexis Martin, Berkshire, 138 lbs, 2
Karley Martin, Fairfax, 114 lbs, 0
Tiffany Messier, Sheldon, 114 lbs, 2
Brooklyn Messier, Fairfield, 121 lbs, 0
Richard Morrison, Isle La Motte, 63 lbs, 0
Eli Naef, Fairfield, 120 lbs, 0
Jack Packard, Fairfield, 145 lbs, 4
Oliver Pelletier, St. Albans, 68 lbs, 0
Edan Peters, Fairfax, 149 lbs, 4
Wyatt Rainville, Highgate, 135 lbs, 3
Drake Remillard, Fairfield, 157 lbs, 6
Jonathon Rivers, Fairfax, 83 lbs, 2
Gavin Rushford, Franklin, 57 lbs, 0
Keegan Snyder, Fairfield, 127 lbs, 0
Parker St. Amour, Fairfield, 125 lbs, 2
Isaac Sullivan, Highgate, 108 lbs, 2
Brady Talcott, Fairfield, 110 lbs, 2
Philip Talcott, Fairfield, 64 lbs, 2
Colin Teague, Berkshire, 154 lbs, 6
Blake Teague, Berkshire, 118 lbs, 4
Autumn Thomas, Sheldon, 59 lbs, 0
Logan Vanslette, Fletcher, 57 lbs, 0
Camdyn Velez, Fairfield, 162 lbs, 6
Carter White, Alburgh, 184 lbs, 6
Hank Williams, Franklin, 98 lbs, 0
Wyatt Williams, Franklin, 121 lbs, 5