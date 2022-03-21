“I’m looking forward to Easter,” said Sheldon eighth grader Lillian Loiselle. “I’m looking forward to the growth of wild things and to green things coming back.”
On Thursday, the Messenger traveled to Sheldon Elementary School to see what students and staff were up to in preparation for the coming spring. For Loiselle, sports, the outdoors and next year’s classes at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School are on her mind.
“I’m looking forward to their drama program, and biology seems pretty interesting,” Loiselle said.
Loiselle is a softball and a lacrosse player and can’t wait to get her cleats back into the thawing fields. She said she’s looking forward to planting flowers, beans and tomatoes with her family and to her aunt’s pickled vegetables that she makes every year.
“I think everyone is ready to be back outside again,” Loiselle said. “To get back into the fresh air.”
