ST. ALBANS — More transitional housing. Expanded mental health support. A Franklin County Transportation Authority. Safe walk and bike routes. Increased community engagement.
That would be the vision for the future of youth in Franklin County if a group of local students and adults got their way.
On Tuesday night, 16 community members gathered at BFA-St. Albans to share their hopes and dreams for the region’s youth. The discussion was facilitated by staff from UP for Learning and the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
“We have the opportunity in Vermont to craft a narrative of hope, aspiration, equity and potential for all youth around the state,” said Jenna Koloski, VCRD community engagement and policy director. “This event is one in a series of statewide forums to seek input from Vermonters of all walks of life and to identify concrete action.”
The Vermont Youth Opportunity Initiative emerged through The Vermont Proposition, a 10-point vision for the future of the state in the next 30 years.
Coordinators of the project know uplifting the state’s youth is vital to realizing that vision, and so VCRD organized a series of forums (including the one on Tuesday in St. Albans) to hear what’s working and what needs improvement.
The findings will be reviewed by the Future of Vermont Action Team, who will then make policy and programming recommendations to the state legislature and other local leaders.
Positives and negatives
At the forum on Tuesday, a good sampling of the county was represented, with participants coming from Alburgh, Fairfax, Enosburg and St. Albans.
Max King, youth program specialist at UP for Learning, started the discussion by asking participants to list what’s working well for youth in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
Students and adults cited St. Albans’ and Swanton’s robust recreation departments, the strong music program at Maple Run Unified School District, the area’s technical and career centers and the schools’ Flexible Pathways programs.
The group next moved on to challenges, of which there are many, including a lack of support for LGBTQ+ students, overwhelmed mental health and psychiatry services and minimal community centers or youth-dedicated spaces outside of school.
Participants largely agreed that St. Albans has got most of the resources youth need, but those services are missing from more rural parts of the county.
That brought the conversation around to transportation, which participants said is the biggest barrier to student success in the region. Those who live in the county’s northern border towns, can’t access a job, internship, medical appointment or extracurricular activity outside of their community without the help of a parent or guardian.
Solutions
Brian Lowe, VCRD’s executive director, challenged participants to dream up solutions to the issues shared.
“If time, resources and money weren’t a factor, what would you like to see?” he asked.
Alan Cunnigham said he’d like a Franklin County Transportation Authority, much like the Special Services Transportation Agency that exists for senior citizens and disabled Vermonters in Chittenden County. He’d like to see the system be tailored to youth and offer both a set of designated routes and on demand rides.
“We need public transportation that goes through Richford more than once a day,” Sheila Mercon said.
If kids can’t get to certain resources, participants started kicking around how to bring those services to youth.
Mercon, Denise Smith and Nicole Draper liked the idea of a versatile community space that could serve as both a place for fun, youth programming and drop-in hours for mental health specialists and counselors. Cunningham said there should be a recreation center in every town, while Stephanie Comstock wants to expand Spectrum Youth and Family Services’ transitional housing program.
Draper said in her dream world, more adults would turnout for discussions like this, and more people would volunteer time in their communities to help with planning, organizing and programming.
For those who couldn’t attend Tuesday’s event, VCRD has online input forms available to gather additional input from education experts, business leaders, youth, parents and community leaders.
As part of the Vermont Youth Opportunity Initiative, VCRD will also conduct interviews with key youth opportunity, education and workforce development stakeholders.
To learn more and stay up to date on progress of the Youth Opportunity Initiative, additional forums and the Vermont Proposition,join the VCRD Partnership for the Future of Vermont mailing list and/or visit https://www.futureofvermont.org/youth-opportunity-initiative.
