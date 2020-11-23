Editor's Note Got a question you'd like answered? Ask us anything by sending an email to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

In 2020, we've been introduced to a whole new dictionary of words and terms. "Social distancing," "remote learning" and "flattening the curve" are now phrases we hear on a regular basis. A "close contact" is one of these new terms, and it's extremely important to know what it means and who it applies to.

Who is a close contact?

According to the Vermont Department of Health, a close contact is anyone you’ve been within six feet of for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, during the time in which you’ve been infected with COVID-19.

People who live in the same home are close contacts. Intimate partners, dinner party guests and people who’ve ridden in the same car are also examples of close contacts.

A close contact is not someone you walk by, or briefly share a room with. Your server at a restaurant is not a close contact and neither is the cashier who checked you out at a grocery store.

The Health Department recommends keeping a daily contact journal – a list of people who meet the above criteria. If you do get sick, this list will make it easier for contact tracers to get in touch with those who need to take proper precautions to prevent further spread.

How long is the infectious period?

The infectious period for COVID-19 starts two days before any symptoms begin – or for people who don’t have symptoms, two days before they were tested – and continues until they are recovered.

“Recovered” means:

You have had no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine Your other symptoms have improved (your cough, shortness of breath, etc) At least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

When you are contacted by the Department of Health after testing positive for the virus, answer the phone. Contact tracers will want to know who you were a close contact with during your infectious period. This is when a contact journal will come in handy, so you don’t leave anyone out.

What happens if someone I am a close contact with tests positive?

You will be contacted by the Health Department, your employer, school or health care provider. They will call you and tell you the date when you may have been exposed. You will be told to stay home and away from others for 7-14 days.

They will ask you to watch for symptoms and ask if you need any help while staying home.