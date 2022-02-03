GEORGIA — Although the Milton Police Department (MPD) cannot come close to filling the hole left in Georgia by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the town is getting more bang per hour of police patrols. The new relationship with MPD, town officials say, is going well.
During the five month span from August to December 2021, MPD responded to a total of 164 incidents in Georgia during at least 143 hours on patrol.
Incidents include but are not limited to traffic stops, motor vehicle complaints, domestic abuse calls and suspicious events.
During the same months in 2020, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to 403 incidents in 877 total hours patrolling Georgia (around 44 hours a week). That’s almost three times as many incidents over around six times the amount of time spent patrolling the town, according to data from the FCSO.
When traffic stops are isolated from the incident report data, from August to December 2021, MPD made 91 total traffic stops. During the same time period in 2020, FCSO made 233.
The number of hours MPD spent patrolling Georgia was likely higher than 143 due to some hours that were not billed to the town but funded by a state grant for highway safety.
Comparing the data
When comparing data from both departments (MPD and FCSO) in terms of the volume of incidents officers responded to, although MPD could not fully fill the hole left by FCSO, the town of Georgia is getting more bang for its hour of police patrols.
In Georgia, MPD responds to about 1 incident per hour. FCSO responded to about .46 incidents per hour.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), or agreement, between Georgia and Milton, signed in late July 2021 and extended in late December 2021, states that MPD will spend an average of eight hours per week patrolling Georgia at $60 an hour. The previous contract with the FCSO had an hourly charge of $45 an hour.
It is also important to note that Georgia continues to pay for around four patrolling hours a week from the Vermont State Police. This has not changed since FCSO stopped.
With the FCSO, officers were responding to about .01 incidents for every dollar billed to the town. With MPD, that number is about .019 incidents for every dollar billed to the town.
Georgia is getting only a slightly higher value of an hour of patrol once the payment difference between the two contracts is taken into account.
A brief history
The MOU with Milton was signed after the FCSO breached its contract with Georgia in late July 2021. Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin said the department couldn’t financially sustain the losses the office would have endured in the final year of the contract.
The FCSO approached the Georgia selectboard a month before halting service, seeking to renegotiate the contract. Since the town had already budgeted for the amount in the original contract, the selectboard decided it wasn’t possible to find the money FCSO was looking for, according to a July Messenger article.
Rather than hiring lawyers and holding FCSO to the agreement, the Georgia selectboard decided a better use of taxpayer money would be to look elsewhere to start filling the patrolling hole.
To be clear, patrolling hours do not include dispatch emergency services which are still continuing as usual in Georgia
As a temporary measure until a new long-term contract is signed, the selectboard decided to sign onto the MOU with MPD.
The MOU with MPD requires the department to spend at least an average of eight hours a week patrolling Georgia, although according to town officials MPD will provide more patrol hours when it has the ability to.
The year to come
At Milton’s Police Advisory Committee meeting on Jan. 18, Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche reported to the committee that the extra hours in Georgia were becoming challenging for his officers due to staffing issues, according to minutes from the meeting.
Laroche said the department has two officers less than usual, meaning many of the extra hours the department is taking on in Georgia come from paid, yet voluntary overtime from the officers themselves.
“We are filling a void that was left but it's on a limited basis,” Laroche told the Messenger in a Feb. 1 interview.
Laroche said his officers are putting in anywhere from 4 to 10 hours a week in Georgia and anywhere from 25 to 35 hours a month.
Services from MPD in Georgia are expected to continue for another year as the Georgia selectboard signed a carbon copy of the MOU with Milton in early January, extending until the end of December 2022.
In September 2021, the board discussed seeking input from Georgia residents and the possible creation of a committee to research an ideal police patrol situation for Georgia.
However, after hearing positive feedback about Milton Police from residents, the board no longer thinks that’s necessary and is including money in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget for more hours with Milton if possible.
Within the budget set for Georgia residents’ approval on Town Meeting Day 2022, the line item for law enforcement leaves room for Georgia to afford more patrolling hours from MPD if the department has the capacity, Selectboard Chair Scott St. Onge said.
But with most law enforcement agencies in the area experiencing similar hiring troubles, St. Onge said it would be difficult for the town to get better service than they currently have with MPD.
The extra money in the budget is so that if MPD finds themselves in a place where they can provide more, the town isn’t in a position where it can’t afford it, St. Onge said.
The service MPD has been offering Georgia through its patrols has been responsive to the needs of Georgia residents, he said. For example, MPD officers will often stop into the town offices to hear where town administrators have been hearing complaints of speeding so that they can be most effective during their time in Georgia.
“Every time they're on patrol, they come and ask, ‘Is there a place you'd like me to sit?’” he said in a Feb. 3 interview with the Messenger. “Which is way above and beyond the kind of the service we were getting before.”
St. Onge also said MPD has set up speed carts for free that collect data so they know where drivers are more likely to speed.
MPD has also made the data they report to the selectboard incredibly comprehensive, to keep members up to date on where officers are spending their time and what they are doing so they can provide better answers to concerned residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.