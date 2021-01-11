Since the late 1700s, Vermont towns have held town meetings to vote on issues like local officials and municipal budgets. These meetings can be loud and crowded, as residents pack into rows of folding chairs and stand shoulder to shoulder along the wall.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be a factor come Town Meeting Day on March 2, and these meetings in public spaces are likely to be risky.
In the years since the first Town Meeting Day, many Vermont towns have transitioned to voting via Australian ballot, or a system of voting in which voters mark their choices on ballots at a polling place.
But in Franklin County, the towns Highgate, Franklin, Montgomery, Sheldon, Enosburgh, the village of Enosburg Falls, Fairfield, Bakersfield and Fletcher all still hold traditional town meetings, where items are voted on by a voice vote or hand count.
In October 2020, the Vermont Legislature passed Act 162, which allows communities to vote to use Australian ballot for Town Meeting come March 2021. This option would avoid the gathering of crowds and allow voters to vote by mail if they choose.
Highgate, Franklin, Montgomery, Sheldon and Fletcher all voted to use Australian ballot, but according to Vermont state law, an informational hearing prior to the March election is required.
How will the informational hearing be conducted?
According to Act 92, which the Vermont Legislature passed in March 2020, informational hearings, where the items to be voted upon are explained and debated, may be conducted remotely, over Zoom or another virtual meeting platform.
Will Senning, the director of elections and campaign finance for the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office, said the hearing must be held within the 10 days preceding the election where the Australian ballot is being used.
That means in most cases, the informational hearing must be conducted between Feb. 20 and March 1. Voters will go to the polls on March 2.
Some towns might fear that if they opt for a virtual hearing, attendance might be low because of residents’ unreliable internet connections.
“That concern is understood,” Senning said. “It’s a rock in a hard place this year.”
One solution to the problem is that informational hearings are required to have conference call availability.
“It’s not a perfect solution, but you have the remote meeting and then some people can call in on a landline,” Senning said. “That’s another option for people who may not have broadband.”
What if my town uses a combination of a town meeting and Australian ballot?
Some towns, like Georgia and Fairfax, use a combination of a floor vote and Australian ballot.
Georgia votes on its budget and some procedural items through a town meeting. Fairfax also votes on procedural items through a meeting.
Senning said current Vermont law does not allow floor votes to be conducted virtually. Therefore, these meetings must be held in-person, but must also abide by current health and safety guidelines.
This means no more than 50% of a room’s fire safety capacity may be filled and no more than one person can occupy 100 square feet of space. In total, no more than 75 people can gather together indoors, according the the state’s COVID-19 guidance.
Floor votes can be held at the same time as the Australian ballot on Tuesday, or on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday before, Senning said.
Could my town postpone Town Meeting Day until a time when we can gather safely?
Vermont towns are required by law to meet annually on the first Tuesday of March, but on Jan. 12, the Vermont Legislature is expected to vote on H. 48, a bill that if passed would allow towns to move the date of their 2021 annual meeting.
What if I want to vote by mail?
If your town is using Australian ballot, you can request an absentee ballot, or a main-in ballot, from your Town Clerk’s office. You can also make a request using the My Voter Page (mvp.vermont.gov) on the Secretary of State’s website.
If H. 48 is passed, it would also authorize towns to mail ballots to all active, registered voters as they did for the General Election in November 2020.
