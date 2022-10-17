FRANKLIN COUNTY — With shorter days and cooler nighttime temperatures, fall has arrived, ushering in one of nature’s most magnificent seasons.
This year in Vermont, fall foliage has been vibrant, with northern parts of the state seeing yellows, oranges and reds in full force. Maple forests are glowing, and some are claiming it's one of the most colorful seasons in recent memory.
Leaves change color based on a variety of factors, including light level, temperature and soil conditions. Color starts in northern regions and at higher elevations, progressing southward and downward into the valleys.
Did you know? Leaves can actually fluoresce and reflect light at a different wavelength than what was received from the sun, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Here are 3 FAQs about foliage, answered:
Q: What’s the science behind fall foliage?
A: Fall foliage is a chemical reaction, influenced by factors like climate, water and length of day.
The best conditions for fall foliage are cool evenings contrasted with warm daytime temperatures, according to University of Vermont forest scientist William Keeton.
These factors cause chlorophyll and other key chemicals in the tree and leaf to deteriorate, revealing the vibrant colors. Yellow and orange leaves are caused by carotenoids and flavonoids, while reds and purples are produced by anthocyanins, which according to Keaton are not fully understood.
Q: How will climate change impact foliage?
A: Drought can seriously affect the conditions needed for ideal foliage.
While Vermont is experiencing wetter summers, it is simultaneously seeing more extreme weather, including greater frequency of drought. In the future, that could have a dampening effect on foliage, according to Keeton.
In addition, if nighttime temperatures are warmer later in the fall while the photoperiod remains the same, the chlorophyll won’t degrade in the same way. That might mean trees maintain their greenness longer with less of a reveal of colors.
“Or [foliage] happens a little later. Or it's for a shorter time period. Or maybe a little bit less vibrant,” Keeton stated in an interview with UVM.
Q: How important is fall foliage to the economy?
A: Tourism during Vermont’s foliage season generates approximately $800 million in revenue annually, Keeton stated.
People coming to “leaf-peep” also spend money with the state’s hoteliers, cultural institutions, craft beverage producers, restaurants and retail outlets, which sustain the economy and provide jobs for thousands of Vermonters.
So far in 2022, both the north and southbound visitor information centers on Interstate 89 in Georgia have seen more than 28,000 visitors. That’s four times as many visitors as were seen by this time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.