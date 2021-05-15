The FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in the 12 to 15 age group earlier this week, and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices followed suit on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, is safe and effective enough to give to younger teens under emergency use authorization.
But for parents of teens and children it can be a tricky time. The Messenger spoke with Dr. Lewis First, chief of pediatrics at the UVM Children’s Hospital and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM.
Is the Pfizer-BioNTech dose the same as for adults?
The vaccine is administered as two doses, three weeks apart, with the same dosage as for people age 16 years and older, according to the FDA.
Yes, the dose is the same. It’s about stimulating the immune system and whatever dose does that will suffice for all ages so far. The dose may get reduced for infants and toddlers, but we won’t know that until the trials on young children are complete,” says First.
Is there any information on why the vaccine is just being rolled out to 12- to 15-year-olds and not opened up to younger kids?
Yes. The trials on younger children need to be completed before we can open up the vaccine to younger ages. Pfizer is testing ages 5 to 11 currently.
What safety studies were conducted for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in younger teens?
The Pfizer trial tested vaccine in 1,131 children ages 12 to 15 and found it to be 100% effective in those receiving it compared to 18 cases of COVID-19 occurring in the 1,129 children who got placebo. All who were vaccinated developed strong antibody responses and had no serious side effects.
What are the side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine?
Most common slide effects are mild to moderate — i.e. fever, fatigue, or arm soreness where the shot was given. That’s been all that’s reported in this population that I am aware of.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}When will the Pfizer- BioNtech shots be available to younger children?{/span}This will depend on the results of the trials being done at younger ages. It is expected that by late summer we will have emergency approval to give the vaccine to children under 12 years but again, that will depend on the trial results showing safety and efficacy in the younger age groups.
If adolescents aren’t getting sick in the first place, why should they get vaccinated?
Children and teens can get sick from COVID. More than 3.7 million children have been infected to date, at least 14,000 have been hospitalized, and at least 279 have died to date. While fewer children than adults suffer from severe disease, it is not a benign illness. There is a 10% risk of persistent symptoms such as fogginess of thought, persistent chest pain for months after infections (what is called “long haul COVID”). Getting a teen vaccinated helps them normalize their lives, helps them protect their friends and family from getting the virus from them if they were to carry and transmit it, and will enable schools, sports, and camps to get back to normal which can only happen if teens as well as adults get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.