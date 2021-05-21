May is perhaps the busiest month of the year for gardeners. Everything can be done this month, starting with soil bed preparation and planting even the most tender of crops. And while you think you know how to garden what should you NOT do?
The Messenger spoke with award-winning Vermont gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi to answer that question.
Nardozzi has worked for more than 30 years bringing expert gardening information to home gardeners.
His first tip on eliminating those pesky weeds: “Make sure you weed early and often and use a shallow hoe so not to bring more weed seeds to the surface. Weed after a rain to remove deep rooted weeds such as dock. Flame weed plants between stone cracks in patios or walkways or use a high acetic spray."
Don’t start too big
There’s always the desire to replicate the hanging gardens of Babylon but do resist at any cost. Biting off more than one can chew can lead to major issues.
“I know it’s desirable to jump right out of the gate and have the best and most beautiful garden but pace yourself. You have time,” says Nardozzi. “Choose plants that are easy to grow like tomatoes, lettuce and green beans.”
Nardozzi also says to learn how to care for your vegetable garden in summer.
“We spend a lot of time and energy building the soil and planting seeds and transplants in spring. But often by midsummer we forget about the vegetable garden,” he says.
Stretch before working in the yard
We’ve all done it. Cleaning up your flower bed you go to bend over and wham! Out goes your back. Nardozzi says not stretching, even while gardening, is a good way to hurt yourself.
“This is why stretching is not just for runners. Take 15 minutes of time and do a few squats or lunges. Make sure that you work on the muscle groups in your lower back and pay attention to the wrists," he says.
“Take a few breaks too. Get some water. Once again there’s no rush, especially as the temperature heats up,” he says.
Also, there’s nothing wrong with using a chair to garden. “It can definitely be relaxing. Stop and take a look around as well. We live in a beautiful state. Take a sip of water while you’re at it.”
Don't randomly spray for insects
The weather is warming up and most gardeners, especially novices, will want to reach for the repellant, but according to Nardozzi you could be doing more harm than good.
"First you want to identify if it’s a pest that’s causing the problem. Animals, disease and weather can cause similar kinds of damage. Check on the undersides of the leaves for the pests and see if you can find them there," he says.
Once you find out who’s causing the damage in your garden, you can do a little research about your bug. Once you understand their egg, larval and adult stages you’ll better know when to control them.
“If the pest is a persistent one you might want to consider not planting that vegetable next year or planting a resistant variety,” says Nardozzi
Japanese Beetles usually show up around the 4th of July.
"It’s best to pick the beetles in the morning while they’re still sluggish. Doing it consistently over time will eventually reduce their numbers," says Nardozzi. "If you're squeamish, you can just get a bucket of soapy water and knock them off into it."
If handpicking the pest isn’t enough he says you can create a barrier over your crops to prevent the insects from laying eggs.
"I like to use a floating row cover. This lightweight, cheesecloth like material lets air, light and water in but it blocks the pests," says Nardozzi.
Anything that doesn’t need to be pollinated by insects can be grown under a floating row cover. You can lay the row cover directly over the plant or put it over these wire hoops creating a nice tunnel.
"The only thing you have to keep in mind is to check underneath the row cover periodically to make sure no pests have snuck in."
The risk of exposing your children to chemicals in pesticides far outweighs the nuisance of having a few bugs around.
"You can use integrated pest management, which combines non-chemical techniques like cleaning of food residues, removal of potential nutrients and sealing cracks and crevices."
According to insectidentification.org there are 946 different bugs or insects found in Vermont. The creatures are typically drawn to a given area by available food supply, weather, environmental factors, water supply, mating patterns and can be territorial.
“Flowers and fruits are often the center of even small gardens. Many of our favorites rely on visits from insect pollinators,” says Nardozzi.
He says many bugs — not just the most beautiful — contribute to the pollination of our native plants, fruits and vegetables.
“You can encourage these helpful pollinators by growing plants that flower at different times of the year and looking into sugar-water feeders or insect hotels,” says Nardozzi
Don't compare your garden with others
“Engaging with nature increases well-being and stimulates learning in children, and what better way to do this than in your own backyard!” says Nardozzi.
But avoid comparisons with the neighbor who is a professional gardener.
“He’s got the mulch and the exotic forms of grasses and the pressure is great but you’re just learning and enjoying,” he says.
Also, observing and experimenting is a wonderful teaching tool for everything from life cycles to the scientific method. It will also teach your kids to value nature and live sustainably.
As for whether you should wash your fruits and veggies once you’re done gardening, Charlie says, “Regular washing is fine. You know what’s been sprayed on your produce.”
“If your vegetables aren’t flowering, you could possibly have too much nitrogen fertilizer in the forms of compost, manure, or liquid pelleted fertilizer and not enough sun,” he says, “but you only need to fertilize if your soil is poor and the plants are weak.”
For that, adding compost annually should be enough in most situations.
On a final note regarding saving weak seedlings: “It depends on how many seedlings you have. If you have extra, stick with the strongest ones. If not, pamper your weak seedlings, giving them fertilizer, regular watering and protecting them from wind and too much sun."
