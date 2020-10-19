ST. ALBANS — The Saturday before Halloween is typically a day when goblins and ghouls visit downtown St. Albans in search of candy and other goodies.
They will still be able to visit this year, but with some changes to keep people safe.
This year visitors are being asked to get tickets in advance, either online (downtownsaintalbans.com/halloween) or at one of five participating downtown businesses: The Eloquent Page, The Main Squeeze, Moonshadows, Rail City Market or the Traveled Cup.
The tickets include a time between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when trick or treaters may visit Taylor Park where assembled businesses and organizations will be handing out candy and other treats.
“You get your ticket ahead of time so we have a good idea when your coming,” said Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development.
By limiting the number of people in the park, the city can comply with state limits on the size of outdoor gatherings. “The key is to keep kids moving,” said Sawyer.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask, which can be part of their costume.
In addition to trick or treating, there will be a costume contest. Entrants can register at a table in the park and have their photo taken. Judges will then judge costumes based on the photos and the winners will be notified.
There is also a pumpkin carving and painting contest. Carvers and painters are asked to bring their pumpkins to the park at 3 p.m. and pick them up after the event ends at 7:30 p.m. In between, they’ll be judged.
One section of the park will be set up with Halloween animatronics belonging to a local resident.
Most of the online tickets are already gone, according to Sawyer, so those hoping to take part will need to stop by one of the local businesses.
Donna Howard, owner of The Eloquent Page, said she gave out 1,500 free books last year on Spooky Saturday. This year participation is limited to just 450.
Trick or Treating will still take place in St. Albans City on Halloween.
The city council decided to allow trick or treating to happen this year, but is asking everyone to follow the recommended guidelines from the Vermont Dept. of Health.
Those guidelines are:
Keep six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.
To hand out candy while six feet away, leave treats on the front porch or use a “candy slide” and slide treats to trick or treaters.
Bring a flashlight so others know where you are in the dark.
Wear a mast or face covering. Face coverings can be incorporated into costumes, but should not be worn beneath a costume mask, as that can make it difficult to breathe.
Avoid indoor parties.
Keep your group of trick or treaters small and avoid crowds. If a street seems busy, go down a different street or to a different neighborhood.
