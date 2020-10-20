Now that more than 100,000 Vermonters have returned their ballots, they are asking "how do I know if it's been received?"
There are two ways to find out if your ballot has been received.
The first is to call your town clerk and ask. They check in each ballot as it's received so that on Election Day they know who has already voted and who hasn't.
The second is to check online at the Vermont Secretary of State's My Voter Page.
You have register on the page, but once you have you can check the status of your ballot, request an absentee ballot, or change your address.
That website is here: https://mvp.vermont.gov/
