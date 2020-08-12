ST. ALBANS — The Messenger has a quick roundup of Tuesday's results and what voters can expect when they go to cast their ballots this fall.
Were there any surprises in the primary results?
No. In those races where incumbents faced a primary challenge, the incumbent won handily, including Rep. Peter Welch, Gov. Phil Scott and state auditor Doug Hoffer.
In the race for the Democratic nomination for governor, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman bested former Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe by 10 points. Zuckerman, a longtime Progressive and Democratic senator from Chittenden County before serving two terms as the lieutenant governor, had the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Our Revolution, the national progressive group which grew out of Sanders' 2016 Presidential campaign.
In the race to replace Zuckerman, Tim Ashe, also a Democratic and Progressive senator from Chittenden County, lacked that endorsement. He lost to Molly Gray, an assistant attorney general who had never run for political office. Gray had the support of many of the Democratic Party's heavy hitters, including Welch, and former governors Madeleine Kunin and Peter Shumlin. She bested Ashe, the current leader of the Vermont Senate, by 10 points.
Gray will face Republican Scott Milne in November. Milne has never held elective office, but has run for governor and the U.S. Senate.
As an aside, Georgia resident and former Franklin County Senator Carolyn Branagan will be running her first statewide race this November against incumbent Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce, a Democrat. Branagan was unopposed in the Republican primary.
Who will be on the House candidates this fall?
There are contested races in five of Franklin County's eight House districts. The races include new faces and old faces in new places.
On Wednesday, Georgia school board member and former Messenger staffer Ben Chiappinelli announced he is running for the House in Georgia as an independent, challenging incumbent Republican Carl Rosenquist.
Former Franklin County Sheriff Robert Norris, who served as a Democrat, is running as a Republican to represent Sheldon and Swanton in the House. Republican incumbent Marianna Gamache is not seeking re-election.
In Franklin-5, the Republicans recruited former Highgate selectboard member Brian Rowell in a last-minute write-in campaign for the Republican nomination. Rowell received more than double the needed votes for a slot on the ballot. Franklin-5 is currently represented by two women, both from Berkshire, Democrat Charen Fegard and Republican Lisa Hango.
Rowell isn't the only former selectboard member seeking a seat in Montpelier. Former St. Albans Town selectboard chair Bruce Cheeseman is running as a Republican in Franklin 3-1, seeking to represent St. Albans City and a portion of St. Albans Town.
The district also features one of the few new faces in this year's House races. David Glidden, of St. Albans City, will be running on the Democratic ticket. It's Glidden's first race. Having served as the Democratic Party's field organizer for Franklin County and communications director for Christine Halquist's 2018 gubernatorial campaign, he may draw the support of the city's party faithful.
Below is a rundown of the competitive House races.
Franklin 1, Georgia
Ben Chiappinelli, Independent
Carl Rosenquist, Republican, incumbent
Franklin 3-1, St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town, 2- seat district
Bruce Cheeseman, Republican
David Glidden, Democrat
Mike McCarthy, Democrat, incumbent
Casey Toof, Republican, incumbent
Franklin 4, Swanton, Sheldon, 2-seat district
Nicholas Brosseau, Democrat
Robert Norris, Republican
Brain Savage, Republican, incumbent
Franklin 5, Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire, Richford, 2-seat district
Charen Fegard, Democrat, incumbent
Lisa Hango, Republican, incumbent
Danial Nadeau, Democrat
Brian Rowell, Republican
Franklin 7, Enosburgh, Montgomery
Felisha Leffler, Republican, incumbent
Dennis Williams, Democrat
Incumbents Lynn Dickinson (R-St. Albans Town), Carl Rosenquist (R-Georgia), Barbara Murphy (I-Fairfax) and James Gregoire (R-Fairfield) will be running without opposition.
What's the Senate race look like?
In Franklin County there is no Senate race. Republican incumbents Corey Parent and Randy Brock are unopposed.
What do I have to do to vote in November?
General election ballots will be mailed to every registered voter.
To register, contact your local town clerk or online at the Secretary of State's website (sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/registration).
There is no deadline to register, but those registering close to or on election day should do so through their town clerk, as an online registration may not be processed quickly enough to allow you to vote.
Registered voters can also call the clerk or visit the Secretary of State's My Voter page (mvp.vermont.gov).
Can I still go to the polls?
Yes. Polls will still be open. Voters can both return their mailed ballot in the accompanying sealed envelope or vote as they have in the past.
However, because of COVID-19, towns may be changing where polling stations are located to allow for more social distancing. Be sure to check with your town office or the Secretary of State's website for your polling location.