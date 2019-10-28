I step into my frayed loafers
and head out for the day.
My feet quickly grow hot,
encased inside rough, faded leather.
I learn to ignore this feeling
and continue my day,
running errands and receiving orders,
complaints, messages, requests.
I go numb without even noticing.
I am simple.
I do not want for much.
I do not need nice shoes.
I am not passionate about my work.
I am not passionate about anything.
I am content (am I?).
I come home and take off my shoes,
ignoring the new scuffs on the toes.
The Young Writers Project showcases the work of young writers around the state. This piece was written in response to the prompt of “shoes.”