An early morning fog
curls around the mountains
and blankets the fields with fresh dew.
Warm wind blows through the trees,
and bright leaves flutter,
then are tossed away.
Clouds rumble and clash in the sky;
their war cries can be heard
thundering in the air.
Rain drenches everything,
making colors run
into a patchwork of quilts.
A sunset as fiery as the trees
pushes its way through
the last of the tumbling clouds,
casting blazing rays
on a storm-soaked road below,
and setting the wilderness-fringed hills
on fire.
The Young Writers Project showcases the work of Vermont’s young writers.