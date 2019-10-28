Young Writers Project

An early morning fog

curls around the mountains

and blankets the fields with fresh dew.

Warm wind blows through the trees,

and bright leaves flutter,

then are tossed away.

Clouds rumble and clash in the sky;

their war cries can be heard

thundering in the air.

Rain drenches everything,

making colors run

into a patchwork of quilts.

A sunset as fiery as the trees

pushes its way through

the last of the tumbling clouds,

casting blazing rays

on a storm-soaked road below,

and setting the wilderness-fringed hills

on fire.

The Young Writers Project showcases the work of Vermont’s young writers.

