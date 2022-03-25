It’s National Women’s History Month, and Richford junior Talia McCray said she admires no one more than her own mother, Erin Wright, one of the most selfless people she knows.
“She’s always going out of her way to help people, and she’s a really generous person,” McCray said. “Even if it’s not easy for her, she's the first one to try to help.”
McCray said her mother brings her from Sheldon to Richford Junior Senior High School every day because McCray wanted to attend high school with her friends. She moved to Sheldon several years ago and said Richford was the only place for her.
Wright works at a homeless shelter in St. Albans, helping residents find resources, materials and connections. When National Women’s History Month rolled around, McCray’s pride was first in her mother, who spends tireless hours working to make life easier for others.
“I feel like women don’t get enough credit for the incredible things they do,” McCray said. “A lot of men put them down, and I’ve seen that a lot. Women are incredibly powerful. Like my mom — they do so many things that go unrecognized. Women can do just as much as men can, and they do, if not more. I don’t really understand why women get put down when they achieve so much.”
McCray said the way her mother always looks out for others before herself inspires her, whether it’s creating free gift baskets or going Christmas shopping for those at the shelter.
It’s her mother’s gumption and drive that partially gives McCray the courage to dream of becoming a large-animal veterinarian. She was raised on a farm and felt a kinship to the animals that she knew she wanted to incorporate into her professional life.
“I really love animals and I want to help them,” McCray said. “I’m also really interested in medical sciences and biology. I had a horse named Rusty who passed away, and I was really interested in how the vets took care of him. I helped them take blood and hold the [medical] tubes, and I’ve even helped dehorn calves before. Animal science just comes naturally to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.