April is Earth Month, and students throughout the state are participating in environmentally based activities in school and at home. Vermont is home to the plastic bag ban, mandatory composting and Green-Up Day, and Vermonters are still growing up with a respect for nature and their environment that often carries over into adulthood.
Students like Abby Durkee, an eighth-grader at Missisquoi Valley Middle and High School, are already thinking about their impact on the environment and global health. Last week, Durkee told the Messenger that she makes it a point to recycle and compost as a way of doing her part.
“If we don’t preserve the environment, then future generations won’t have an environment to grow up in,” Durkee said.
Durkee grew up living a small-town life surrounded by farms and with the natural world as her oyster. She was outside all the time, she said, and the outdoors quickly became very important to her.
It was in school that Durkee learned about climate change and the impact that humans can have on global warming and the temperatures of her beloved outdoors. She said she also learned about alternative energies to fossil fuels, and said she fully plans on having solar panels on top of her house when she grows up. Setting an example is an important part of positive change, and Durkee said she was committed to doing what she could.
“People talk a lot about saving the environment, but most of the time they don’t take any steps to actually do anything,” Durkee said.
