SWANTON — Isabell Kane said she learned about the importance of strong work ethic from her parents.
She also learned it from Animal Planet star Cesar Milan.
“He helped me understand the importance of trust in a relationship with animals,” she said. “And I think that’s something you can carry over into other aspects of your life.”
On Tuesday, Kane sat down with the Messenger to talk about inspiration and drive, and the three people she looks up to most.
Her dad: Lucas Kane
Kane said she learned the value of hard work from her father, Lucas, who owns Luke’s Hooftrimming out of Highgate Center. Kane said he used to work for Ben and Jerry’s, but his work schedule took him away from his family and was hard on his heart. So he founded his own business as a cow farrier to be closer to home with a more flexible schedule.
“He always worked really hard and raised us right,” Kane said. “And he’s someone who is just really outgoing and fun.”
Her mom: Rebecca Kane
Kane learned determination and focus from her father, but it was from her mother that Kane said she learned kindness, nurturing and care. Before she became a stay-at-home mom, her mother always worked with people and took care of them. She taught Kane and her siblings how resilience is built from strong communities.
“She is always putting others before herself,” Kane said. “And I think that’s an important mindset to have in life.”
Cesar Milan
Kane and her siblings were raised with multiple animals, and she found a special kinship with dogs. The family had two boxers, but due to an incident with neighboring livestock three years ago they had to be taken away.
It was then that Kane said she realized the importance of responsible dog ownership and good training. Kane was also on the look out for a psychiatric service dog to help with her social anxiety, and she began to take dog training very seriously with her new charge, Hazel, a Brittany spaniel and Irish setter cross.
Milan’s dog training tips helped Kane train Hazel to be a keen service animal who can now sense her anxiety before an emotional event happens. Hazel will paw Kane’s leg to remind her to sit down, after which she will lay across Kane’s lap as a form of “deep pressure therapy,” to calm her fear. Kane said as a result, she is more comfortably able to interact in public.
“Being able to have a service dog at my side has definitely made my life easier,” Kane said. “I’ve had some recent health issues, and trusting that they’ll keep me safe helps me get through.”
