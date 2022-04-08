ST. ALBANS CITY — Third-grader Iris Adams has a love of books and animals. She especially loves books about animals.
“My favorite book is probably ‘Dogs on the Trail,’” Adams told the Messenger. “It’s a nonfiction book about a girl and some of her friends, and her stories are about mushing in Alaska.”
“Dogs on the Trail: A Year in the Life” by Blair Braverman chronicles a year in the life of dog sled mushers Braverman and her husband Quince Mountain and their team of dogs. The book takes the reader through their adventures that include storing thousands of pounds of raw meat, training puppies to be brave, camping, racing and encounters with wild animals.
Adams is an animal lover who hopes to have several dogs some day. She recalled her dog Timber who was a German shepherd-cross and very big. She misses him, she said.
While Adams is an aspiring cross-country coach and dance teacher, she identifies with the adventurous spirit of the characters in Braverman’s book.
“Every page says something different about their adventures,” Adams said. “What they wear, what they eat and how they live.”
