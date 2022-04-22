Young Voices is a recurring feature spotlighting a Franklin County kid and their thoughts on the news of the day.
ENOSBURG — On rainy, windy days, bibliophiles like Elizabeth Kempton know the library is a perfect place to hunker down with a good book.
Last week, the Messenger crossed paths with Kempton and her family as they sought shelter from the weather inside the cozy Enosburgh Public Library. Kempton, a first-grader, shared some of her favorite activities to do after-school, which include reading and playing outside.
“I like the swings,” Kempton said. “[And] I like to go in the pool.”
Aside from playing games — like the board game “Payday,” which is a favorite of hers and her friend Hank — Kempton dives into “Winnie the Pooh” by A. A. Milne and gets lost in the Hundred Acre Wood.
The character Pooh is a lovable and natural favorite throughout the stories, but Kempton said Rabbit was a close second favorite character in the book. While the imaginary woods are one of her favorite spots, the real outdoors and warmer weather call her away from Christopher Robin and outside to her backyard and beloved swing set these days.
At least, for a little while.
“Rivers know this: there is no hurry,” Pooh said. “We shall get there some day.”
