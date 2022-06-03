Young Voices is a recurring spotlight on Franklin County kids and their thoughts on the news of the day.
ST. ALBANS CITY — When she’s not hard at work studying at the St. Albans City School, preschool student Eliza Borst volunteers part-time as the city’s foremost expert on one of the rarest creatures in Vermont.
Borst knows her unicorns.
“I like them because they have a magical horn,” Borst said during a brief lecture on the scientific properties of unicorn horns on Wednesday. “They make things into different stuff.”
Borst enjoys sketching the mystical creatures and said she admires them in books. She hopes one day to catch a glimpse of one in its native habitat, and while she’s kept a keen eye out while enjoying the outdoors, sadly Borst has yet to see her first live unicorn in-person.
If and when that day comes, Borst said she hopes to take it for a ride.
For now, the magical animal expert enjoys the company of more domesticated animal companions found often in the hills of Vermont whose characteristic bleat has won the hearts of rural animal lovers everywhere. Someday, she says, she hopes to own one of her own.
“I like sheep, because they make a cool noise,” Borst said. “And they’re super soft.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.