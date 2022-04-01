Swanton sixth-grader Ean Messier is going to be the next Patrick Kane, if not better.
“Ice hockey is definitely my passion,” Messier told the Messenger on Thursday. “I really want to play professionally.”
Messier sat down with the Messenger to talk about his hobby this week, which he said he plays year-round and has for around eight years. He plays center and defensive positions, and wears the number 88 on his jersey in honor of his idol, Kane, who plays for the Chicago Blackhawks.
“He’s got an amazing backhand shot, and that’s really my signature shootout move,” Messier said. “I got a lot of it from watching him.”
Hockey is Messier’s favorite sport and he plays for the Dynamo Hockey Club out of South Burlington. His team plays tournaments in Vermont and Canada, and he said the Canadian players are just as good as their stereotype leads on.
“Yeah, every time we go to a Triple-A tournament up there, we get crushed,” Messier said laughing.
Messier put on his first pair of skates when he was two years old and has been tearing up the ice ever since. He can’t get enough of it, he said, and when he’s not in the rink, he’s still dreaming about hockey while on thawed ground.
Especially when it comes to the Dynamo’s rival team: the Twin City Gladiators of Auburn, Maine. Their ranks are ferocious, Messier said, and games can get physical.
“We usually get beat by them, and we almost beat them once when we only had eight skaters on the ice,” he said. “We go back and forth … One time during a tournament, one of their players just dropped their gloves and started throwing punches at one of our players. It was pretty funny.”
Come summertime, Messier turns to baseball and golf for his weekend activities, all the while daydreaming about his return to the rink, to his skates and to his team.
