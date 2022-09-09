Young Voices is a recurring spotlight on Franklin County kids and their thoughts on the news of the day.
Clayton Tessier
ALBURG — For trucker-hopeful Clayton Tessier, summertime means work.
“I worked pretty much all the time, but I like the work,” Tessier said. “I like working with horses.”
Tessier spends his summers working at Green Mountain Stables in Swanton, which is owned by his girlfriend Mckenna Thompson’s family. He spends his dog days helping to take care of the horses Thompson’s family owns as well as those boarded there. Most are quarter horses, but Thompson also owns a buckskin mare and a paint gelding.
“I’ve ridden a few times, but nothing serious,” Tessier said. “She’s trying to get me to ride [more] though.”
Tessier has always loved farming, but said he found a new affinity for horse husbandry after working at Green Mountain Stables. When he has his own farm someday, he said he will definitely have horses.
“It’s soothing for me,” Tessier said of his summer work. “Horses are smart, and they understand you. It’s nice to be around them.”
That doesn’t mean Tessier plans to farm around here. Ohio is where he hopes to settle after establishing himself as a trucker with his family’s business Longe Trucking out of Enosburg. He’s going for his CDL license through the Cold Hollow Career Center when he’s not studying at Enosburg Falls High School.
The draw of Ohio, he said, is the hunting. He said he’s seen pictures and videos of some impressive kills, and while he’s never been to Ohio, he wants to settle where the hunting is good.
He managed to squeeze in a brief respite from his horse boarding this summer to have a bit of fun before school started. Thompson, Tessier and Tessier’s mom Holly Laroche went to see Walker Hayes in New York last month, and he said they had a great time.
Until Tessier gets his CDL, he can be seen hauling everything from sawdust, wood chips and anything else, saving up for that ranch in Ohio.
