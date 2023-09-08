ST. ALBANS — Young Professionals of Franklin County is now ready to launch.
After months of organizational planning, the group’s kick-off event is scheduled for Sept. 27 at Jeff’s Maine Seafood.
“We are very excited,” Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce manager Lisamarie Charlesworth said. “This is something that we’ve wanted to do for a very long time, … and when (YP board chair) Elysia (Gingue) appeared, we thought we could give it another go successfully.”
Gingue and Charlesworth started talking about the possibility of establishing a Young Professionals group back in January. Gingue had just moved to the area and headed to the chamber for more information on local organizations in St. Albans.
Ten months later, after taking the necessary steps to launch the new program with the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the two women are now looking forward to getting the new organization off the ground.
“People seem excited about connecting with other professionals their own age and people with the same experiences,” Gingue said.
Cross-generational outreach
When Gingue first visited the Chamber office at the start of the year, she didn’t expect to be pouring the organizational foundations of the Young Professionals, but she has since adjusted to the challenge. She’s now on the Chamber’s executive board, and she functions as a liaison between an advisory group and a recently established Young Professionals board, which she chairs.
It took some work for Gingue and Charlesworth, however, to get to this point. The first few steps involved doing some fact-finding, and an advisory committee assembled for the group identified the best steps needed to proceed, such as gauging community support.
Two community input meetings later, and Gingue received plenty of feedback from like-minded peers who wanted to work toward establishing a stronger sense of community connection in St. Albans.
Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, gaps have emerged between different business, political and social networks throughout Franklin County, preventing information from easily spreading to those who need it. A Young Professionals network, in theory, could help bridge those groups while making it easier for members to identify professional development opportunities for its members across fault-lines.
Subsequent planning discussions then evolved into identifying what kind of benefits joining members would like to see from the group.
The current plan is to hold monthly meetings, which would be organized to bring in a local mentor, or a community leader, to share a few lessons with the group. Since many people have found success in St. Albans in a wide array of business fields, Gingue said it could be beneficial to ask those folks to present some of their wisdom to the group.
Organizers are also throwing around the idea of a referral program for those involved in the Young Professionals. When a professional isn’t sure who to contact to solve a business challenge, a larger network of experienced people could be beneficial.
That way, the group could serve as a connector between the established business network, up-and-coming community leaders and maybe even students.
If the group finds success, Gingue said she’d eventually like to reach out to local high schools to see if students could benefit from sharing professional experiences across generations, too.
“I see (Young Professionals) as future chamber members and also as the future of Franklin County,” Charlesworth said. “These are young people who are living here, working here, starting to raise families here and they’re interested in their community. And it’s very clear from the brainstorming that they are dead serious about the community and getting involved.”
Youthful energy
Gingue and Charlesworth are now working to recruit more people to the group. Social media outreach and monthly meetings are expected to help, but Gingue said they also want to be cognizant that not every young professional defines themselves as such.
For example, those working in agriculture and manufacturing don’t always fall neatly in the category of a white-collar “professional,” but Gingue doesn’t want individuals from those industries to feel like they can’t join the group.
“Young” is even less clearly defined. The median age in Franklin County is over 40, but the group isn’t looking to put an age limit on who can join and shut out people looking to add their youthful energy to the group.
Eventually, Gingue said she would like the group to become a professional support network that can help young people meet like-minded individuals dealing with similar challenges in a state that’s growing older by the day.
Having such a group around has its advantages, Charlesworth said. Plenty of local nonprofits and service organizations need extra volunteer support, and the young professional group could end up being a solid resource that helps connect younger people with existing volunteer needs by letting them know what’s out there.
This past month, for example, the Rotary Club of St. Albans called on the group to bring in volunteers to help with the construction of the new Hard’Ack Recreation Area playground.
“I think we would be remiss to not take advantage of that energy,” Charlesworth said. “I think this group has the drive and ambition and the wonderful ideas and the growth mindset to make it happen.”
The official launch of the Young Professionals of Franklin County is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Jeff’s Maine Seafood, 65 N. Main St. During the event, Gingue will present membership options, introduce the advisory board and update attendees with Young Professional news. Networking time and a cash bar will be available following the presentation.
Jeff’s Maine Seafood, a longtime Chamber member, is sponsoring the event.
To register online for the event, sign up at: https://tinyurl.com/b7txjsde. More information can also be found by calling the chamber at 802-524-2444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.