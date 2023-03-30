ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking to restart the local “young professionals” group.
Headed up by St. Albans resident Elysia Gingue, the initiative kicked off this past Wednesday with a brainstorming session, held at 14th Star Brewing Co., to better understand if people are interested in reforming the group.
“I see young and upcoming entrepreneurs and business owners, staff members and employees, as the future of the St. Albans business community,” Chamber manager Lisamarie Charlesworth said. “We want to see it continue to thrive.”
St. Albans did have a young professionals group at one time, Charlesworth said, but the interest mostly fizzled out following the initial formation back in 2013. By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organization was effectively non-existent.
Gingue’s interest, however, has helped re-energize efforts to reform the group. Gingue herself moved to the area three months ago, and she said she approached the local chamber of commerce to get better involved in the community.
Since then, Charlesworth said she’s been working with Gingue to figure out what can be done locally to form a group meant to help younger adults with their careers.
What that will look like exactly is still unknown, but Charlesworth said they already have plenty of ideas the group could adopt and make its mission. Some tossed around include workforce development, networking and mentoring.
The roughly 20 people who attended the kick-off meeting were also interested in using the group as a way to engage with the wider community. Some at Wednesday’s meeting – many of whom are not originally from St. Albans – said they often have difficulty accessing some of the longstanding networks of residents who’ve lived here all their lives.
Charlesworth said she knew that experience well. When she moved here 20 years ago, she had to put in a lot of work to get her foot in the door.
“I didn’t know a soul for five years,” Charlesworth said. “It was so hard to break-in.”
The new group, in theory, could help break that bubble by better mixing newcomers with those already engaged in the community.
Charlesworth and Gingue are also hashing out the details of the name for the group over fears that “young professionals” is too exclusionary. Charlesworth said those in the trades could be considering upward advancement in their careers just as much as those with white collar jobs, and they could benefit just as well from the group.
The “young” tag could also confuse people, when the age range for the group isn’t really a hard and fast rule. Right now, they’re aiming to bring in 20- to 40-year-olds, but if someone wants to join who’s older, age isn’t a disqualifier, Gingue said.
After Wednesday’s brainstorming session ended, Gingue said the next steps for the group will be holding another event sometime next month to further discuss the organization’s goals.
Charlesworth and Gingue will also be talking to a five-person advisory board to get their inputs on some of the ideas discussed Wednesday. Charlesworth said she and Gingue are still working through the governance side of the group, and due to the chamber’s association, she’d like to make sure everyone is on the same page as they push the idea forward.
The official launch is planned for late summer.
“I think there’s a lot of potential,” Charlesworth said. “We just have to figure out how to harness it all for our demographics.”
Those interested in joining the group are encouraged to contact the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce office, which can be reached at 802-524-2444 or by email – info@fcrccvt.com.
“What shape this takes depends on the commitment level of the group, the people who are attending,” Charlesworth said.
