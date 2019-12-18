ST. ALBANS – The St. Albans Messenger‘s editor emeritus Emerson Lynn and former general manager Suzanne Lynn were presented with the Rotary Club’s Citizens of the Year award during a Tuesday ceremony.
Prior to the Messenger‘s sale late last year, Emerson and Suzanne had been in charge of the paper together for nearly 25 years, according to a statement read by Emerson during Tuesday’s ceremony. Emerson had served as the paper’s publisher since purchasing it in 1981.
By the accounts of all those who spoke Tuesday, the Messenger under the Lynns had been an anchor for the St. Albans and Franklin County community, described by former St. Albans City Mayor Liz Gamache as the “thread that holds the fabric of the community together.”
“You’ve kept us connected and you’ve kept us informed, in good times and in bad times,” Gamache said. “More than that, you’ve helped us celebrate the successes of the community and you’ve held us accountable when things don’t go according to plan.
“You’ve made us better. You’ve helped us to dream that we could do more and reach a higher potential.”
Some speakers attributed that place to the whole of the Messenger, but added that it was the Lynns’ leadership that ultimately shaped the Messenger‘s place in the community.
“Most people are unaware of how uniquely fortunate we are to have this enthusiastic, innovative, dynamic group supporting and pushing the city,” retired Rear Adm. Warren Hamm said. “Yes, a team – the team – does it, but it takes special leaders to set the standards and see us through.
“This we have in Emerson and Suzanne,” Hamm concluded. “St. Albans is a much better place to live in having you two people as a part of it.”
“I think the fingerprints they have on this community in large measure are unmatched,” said former St. Albans Rotary Club president Mark McGinn. “Because of their efforts, the paper has proven to be a large part of the fabric of the community and is critically important to the way we think... and how we become better.”
Many attributed at least part of the success of St. Albans City’s revitalization to the Lynns’ leadership at the Messenger as well, pointing to everything from Emerson’s public advocacy to the events steered by Suzanne in St. Albans’s downtown.
“Throughout the last decade or so, there’ve been a couple of key milestones – frankly all of them – that Emerson has been there for,” St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud said. “He was one of the ones who encouraged us to get bigger.”
The Messenger‘s former long-time advertising director Jeremy Read agreed, recalling a statement from the former Colorado publisher who employed both Emerson and Read in the years before either of them arrived in St. Albans.
“The publisher had a saying: ‘To build a better world, start in your own community,’” Read said. “I would just simply say he’s followed that with his efforts with everybody involved in St. Albans, from Franklin County and the state.”
Gordon Winters, an area developer and business owner behind the Ace Hardware projects in St. Albans and Swanton, attributed much of those successes to Suzanne in particular for her community involvement and for steering events like the Food and Wine Festival and Running with the Bells.
“Suzanne brought the newspaper to a new height,” Winters said. “I think Emerson was always there politically, but Suzanne was there to bring us from where we were to where we are now with the community.
Tim Smith, St. Albans City’s current mayor and the director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, pointed to the Discover Northwest Vermont area guide as an example of the Lynns’ dedication to Franklin County as a whole.
The guide, featuring destinations and activities across Franklin and Grand Isle counties, is published annually by the Messenger and distributed around Vermont and Southern Quebec as a tool for drawing tourists to Northwest Vermont.
“Emerson and Suzanne didn’t have to do this – this is a lot of work – but they did it for the betterment of the community,” Smith said.
Smith also pointed to the Messenger‘s advocacy for Hannaford’s now-ceased annual food drives and its backing of the mayor’s annual photo contest as places where, under the Lynns, the Messenger had contributed to the community.
“As I go around the state and I talk to colleagues, one of the biggest things for us is we tell them we have a newspaper that supports everything we do in St. Albans and Franklin County,” Smith said.
After reading a statement from Gov. Phil Scott congratulating Emerson and Suzanne, Sen. Corey Parent, R – Franklin, thanked Suzanne for organizing events that gave younger families like his events in St. Albans and praised Emerson as a local voice Franklin County’s politicians could turn to for advice.
“Sometimes I didn’t take the advice, but I listened,” Parent said. “It’s nice to poke your head out of the weeds and call Emerson and ask ‘Hey, how is this going to play out back home?’”
Parent also recalled one of the initiatives Emerson championed in Montpelier that resulted in a day of presentations on water quality issues and, according to Parent, “really turned the tide” on the state’s focus for improving water quality.
Emerson, as he accepted the award with Suzanne, thanked the Rotary Club for recognizing him and Suzanne.
“Newspapers are stewardships – something to be tended and made stronger and then passed on to those who want to do the same, all with the same purpose, which is to make community an indispensable part of our daily work,” Emerson read from a prepared statement.
“Suzanne and I had the privilege of guiding a highly talented staff over the years at the Messenger, and it’s an honor today to receive recognition that, together, all of us, made, and will continue to make, a difference.”
The Rotary Club of St. Albans’s Citizen of the Year award recognizes community members deemed “pillars in our community” due to their service, according to Rotarian Tom Hungerford.