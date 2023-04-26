ST. ALBANS — Three years after the pandemic shut it down, the Vermont Maple Festival’s Antique Show is back.
“Local dealers are very happy we’re back,” show organizer Lynn Chrin said. “They don’t travel much to do other shows.”
The antique show was canceled last year out of pandemic-related concern, but with viral spread tapering off this past winter, this year’s show is scheduled to host 31 antique dealers in St. Albans Town Educational Center’s gymnasium on both Saturday and Sunday of the festival.
Featuring a wide range of antiques, Chrin said organizers usually see solid foot traffic throughout the day as people will visit the school to access the food for sale in the cafeteria right next door.
The number of dealers also encourages people to take a few laps around the gym to see everything available at the show. Chrin said there is usually a range of antiques, varying from household items like furniture, linens and silverware to old farm equipment and everything in between.
“You don’t always see everything the first time you go through,” she said.
Unlike the larger festival, maple isn’t the focus of the antique show, but Chrin said you can usually find some old mapling equipment on display at the show, like old sap buckets, if attendees keep their eyes open.
With so much available, however, it will probably take a little searching.
“There’s not a dealer that has anything specific,” she said. “Everybody has a little mix of everything.”
Like past years, Chrin is also expecting all kinds of shoppers to come through the front door. While many people interested in antiques tend to be older, there are plenty of families who come and see what’s on display.
Children, for example, will often stop at Chrin’s booth to check out old currencies and coins – some from the Civil War days – that catch their eye.
“We get all ages. I think because it’s free admission,” she said. “Last time I did the show, I sold some old marbles to a 9-year-old, and his mother said, ‘Are you sure? It’s coming out of your allowance.’ But he bought them.”
While Chrin is expecting to see plenty of shoppers, the return of the show is also welcome for the antique dealers. For local dealers, especially, the show is a chance to see old friends and to check out antiques they‘ve discovered in the last three years.
“It's a lot of work because we (Lynn and her husband Dennis) run the show. We’ve got to set up tables and clean up later, but we do it because we like it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.