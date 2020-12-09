ST. ALBANS CITY – Locals and visitors in St. Albans City’s downtown might find an unexpected friendly challenge courtesy of one family’s entry in this year’s Festival of Trees.
Perched in the entryway of St. Albans’s new Congress & Main building is a tree decorated by St. Albans City Councilor Kate Laddison and her family inviting onlookers for a quick game of “I Spy.”
A toy box’s worth of random objects and ornaments dangle from the tree’s branches and, nearby, a list taped to the window asks passersby to find the different baubles Laddison and her family hung from their tree’s branches.
“When I was growing up, this was a game I’d play,” Laddison told the Messenger during an interview Wednesday. “This is something we used to do as a family when we put up our own tree.”
The Laddisons’ “I Spy” tree is one of many currently filling the storefront windows up and down St. Albans City’s downtown for this year’s socially-distanced take on St. Albans’s annual Festival of Trees.
Laddison said she hoped her family’s tree would help bring a bit of joy during a time when an ongoing pandemic has sidelined the usual holiday events lighting up St. Albans every year.
“It’s so difficult these days and there’s not a lot going on,” Laddison said. “I thought it would be fun… to find something… that’ll keep you occupied that’s fun and will encourage you to take a walk downtown.”
When asked about the essential finds on her family’s “I Spy” tree, Laddison said her family members each had their own favorite bauble hung from its branches.
For Laddison’s son Oliver, the favorite find is probably the Rubik’s Cube sitting front and center on a bundle of branches. For her husband Kevin, the favorite was probably the lone canoe found paddling through pine needles.
As for Laddison herself, there’s a cartoonish camper perched somewhere in the tree that’s the “definite” favorite for Ward 5’s city councilor.
“It’s kind of campy,” she said with a laugh.
