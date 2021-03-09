WOODFORD -- Right on the edge of the Green Mountain National Forest in Woodford is a quaint getaway that will allow you to be immersed in nature, surrounded by trails and nearby a pond.
The evergreen cottage will allow you to easily head up to Mount Snow for some skiing or utilize direct access to the VAST Trail for some hiking. Nestled 2,300 feet above sea level and between the towns of Bennington and Wilmington, the location makes for quick visits to a pair of frequent tourist destinations.
The home is part of a private estate which has its own beach access at the nearby pond, a great option for swimming in the summer and ice fishing in the winter.
About
- Cost: $165 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 4 beds in 3 bedrooms sleep 6 guests
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities
- Patio, deck, barbecue grill, and yard
- Washer and dryer
- Essentials including bed sheets, linens, soap, toilet paper, and shampoo
- Hangers, an iron, and a hair dryer
- Large flatscreen TV in living room with RoKu and a DVD player, smaller TV’s in two bedrooms
- Indoor fireplace and air conditioning
- Wi-Fi and dedicated work space
Guest testimony
“Location, location, location. A beautiful and easy drive 25 minutes to Mount Snow made this the perfect choice for our getaway. Mitch’s space is the perfect size with all the amenities you could need. Super cozy! Neighbors even plowed out the driveway after a heavy dumping of snow, too. Can’t say enough great things about our stay. Thanks, Mitch!” -- Evan, January 2021
