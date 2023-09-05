ST. ALBANS — A group of passionate community members is determined to make this year the “Year of the Bike” in St. Albans City and Town.
Local advocacy group Walk/Bike Saint Albans will launch the initiative this Saturday, Sept. 9, in Taylor Park with family-friendly activities that promote two-wheeled travel.
“It’s encouragement to leave your cars at home. Get out on your bike, adults and kids,” group member Kaki Hutchinson said.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the group is partnering with Local Motion — a statewide walk/bike advocacy group — to offer bike safety checks, e-bike demos, giveaways, bike and helmet decorating, vendors and more.
Folks are encouraged to ride their bike to the event, which is happening concurrently with the farmers market. Those who do will be able to utilize Local Motion’s bike valet service, get a free bike light or helmet and be entered into a raffle for prizes.
Slow and steady progress
More than a decade ago, Hutchinson and her husband David advocated for a trail to be built from downtown St. Albans to Bay Park along Lake Street.
Though that project fell through for various reasons, the couple found success with other local walk/bike initiatives.
“We got our group together and we said, ‘Okay, what are some other things we can tackle?’” Hutchinson said.
And tackle they did.
In 2016, Walk/Bike Saint Albans encouraged city residents to vote “yes” on a $4.9 million bond for sidewalk improvements. Just this past year, the group was successful in getting the city council to add a pedestrian/bike path to its renovation plans for Federal Street.
“Our infrastructure in St. Albans isn’t really set up as well for biking as it could be, with bike lanes and stuff like that,” Hutchinson said. “But we advocate for that with the city, and it has improved.”
The group has also worked with the Town of St. Albans to potentially add a pedestrian path near Walmart and with the city to extend the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail into downtown. Thanks to a federal grant from Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) the rail trail project is on the docket.
“We’ve had various projects over the years, but I’d say the group now though is the most vibrant that it’s been,” Hutchinson said. “The people who are involved with us are just dynamos.”
School efforts
Mitch Craib, the communications and wellness coordinator at St. Albans City School, is one of those “dynamo” members. Among many other jobs, he organizes the school’s walk to school program, which started a decade ago.
On “Walking Wednesdays” kids are encouraged to walk to school, which Craib said is easy to do thanks to the city’s network of sidewalks. The program sees good participation, but Craib has observed the number of kids who bike wane over the years.
“When I started here, there were well over 100 bikes out front. Now, there’s 5-10 outside on a good day,” he said.
Craib speculates that drop is due to society’s entrance into the digital age, which has kids more interested in playing video games and looking at their cell phones than getting outside.
In an effort to change that, SACS partners with Local Motion in the spring for a two-week physical education program centered around bikes. Local Motion arrives with a trailer of bikes of different sizes, and middle-grade students are able to learn to ride.
At the end of the two weeks, sixth-graders ride bikes along the MVRT to the Abbey Restaurant for a picnic lunch.
“I have to say, that program has been one of the most wonderful things for this school,” Craib said.
‘Year of the Bike’ details
By declaring this year the “Year of the Bike,” Walk/Bike Saint Albans hopes to encourage more families to take up biking as both a mode of transport and a fun activity.
At Saturday’s kick-off event, kids will be able to pick up a Year of the Bike Challenge Log. Kids who record 10 bike rides by Sept. 1, 2024 and drop the form at the Saint Albans Free Library will be automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win fun prizes.
Craib hopes kids will be energized to hop on their bikes through the various activities planned. Participants can help make free smoothies with a bicycle-powered blender and decorate their bikes and helmets with stickers and streamers.
Local Motion will be conducting bike safety checks and quick fixes including brake adjustments, shifting adjustments, chain lubrication and seat adjustments. “Walk to Shop” will also have shopping trolleys for sale for those who want to start walking with their groceries or other daily necessities.
The kick-off event this weekend is just the beginning of a year’s worth of “Year of the Bike” activities that Walk/Bike Saint Albans plans to put together.
City School’s student-run climate change committee also has plans to participate by organizing three “bike to school days” this September and October.
“Let’s make our community healthy and safe and have some fun,” Hutchinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.