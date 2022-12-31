The pandemic “is over.” The community re-adjusted.
President Joe Biden’s announcement that “the pandemic is over” this past fall drew some criticism from health experts, but the lack of masks in public is good evidence that most people agree with the sentiment.
The two-year-long disruption pushed people inside, fractured communities, transformed how entire groups use digital technologies, caused kinks in global supply lines and killed thousands. No one knows how the reverberations of those events will play out, but there’s good evidence that there’s some catchup to do.
This past year, Vermonters got started.
The Vermont Maple Festival returned this year after canceling in 2020 and 2021. While the event came back smaller than previous festivals, this year’s still brought large crowds to downtown St. Albans.
In schools, the requirement that students and staff wear masks relaxed in March as the COVID-19 infection rate began to drop off in the county after winter, but pandemic-related issues continued throughout the year as educators track the effects of two years of disrupted learning.
Literacy rates, for example, have most likely been detrimentally affected by the pandemic, although the trend started prior to 2020.
There has also been a steady buildup to attendance at community events this year as more and more people felt comfortable in large crowds again.
Kingman Fest, for example, packed the streets during its inaugural event and for the first time since the pandemic, many attendees spoke about the communal camaraderie they felt after checking it out.
Event organizers expect to continue such community re-engagement efforts in 2023 as the pandemic hangover relaxes.
Inflation bumped up prices. Consumers felt the pain.
Inflation has driven news stories for two years as higher prices are causing disruptions in just about everything.
Local governments, across the board, have all seen higher prices for equipment, labor and professional services in the past year, and many have had to readjust to find ways to keep taxes low.
But inflation’s biggest impacts have largely been felt by individual consumers.
In the past year, the Messenger covered how those effects translate into higher child care costs, increased housing prices, disruptions in the dairy industry, the trend of homeowners growing their own food and more expensive Christmas trees.
Luckily, the inflation rate has started to creep back down as the Federal Reserve slowly increases interest rates, but it’s going to take some time before inflation stabilizes.
We suspect we’ll probably do a few more inflation stories in 2023 before that happens.
Concerns over public safety sparked more conversation.
While crime data hasn’t been aggregated for 2022 quite yet, plenty of local residents kept the conversations around public safety going this past year after a number of violent crimes made the news.
Two murders, for example, occurred within the county this past year. The shooting death of Elijah Oliver grabbed headlines back in February in Swanton when someone shot Oliver, of Massachusetts, multiple times. Police have since arrested three men in connection with the crime, which is being dealt with in federal court.
The second murder involved the death of Logan Pratt during a car chase in May. Joshua LaFromboise, of Highgate, has since been arrested and charged with the crime when police learned that LaFromboise allegedly shot Pratt during the chase.
Other major crime stories from last year revolve around how law enforcement and the courts are dealing with pandemic disruptions and a lack of resources.
The Franklin County State Attorney’s Office and the courts, for example, are continuing their work to get through a large backlog of cases, which prompted the courts to practice large-scale dismissals of low-level criminal cases.
Law enforcement is also struggling to keep and attract new officers to the field. St. Albans City, for example, raised its police budget last year to help with the effort.
But not all of The Messenger’s public safety stories in the past year, however, dealt specifically with crime.
Comments made by City Councilor Tim Hawkins about the city’s parking garage sparked major conversations online about the safety and cleanliness of the structure.
And in Franklin County, speeding along Route 105 – and a slate of related accidental motorist deaths – has kept discussions going about what officials can do about making the road safer.
Workers were hard to come by. Still.
Workforce challenges prompted headlines last year as businesses struggled for workers, but the story evolved in 2022 as many recognized that the high demand for workers in Franklin County isn’t going away, especially as retirement ticks up for Baby Boomers.
And this year, officials have begun implementing new ways to tackle the issue.
Economic development groups and businesses started initiatives with schools to improve the region’s workforce pipeline by teaching more career-focused skills and certifications to local students who want to stay in the area.
Training programs for medical professionals, for example, were launched by Cold Hollow Career Center to help the local hospital reduce its reliance on traveling nurses.
But training new workers was only one piece of the puzzle. Local groups also focused on making the region more appealing to attract people interested in moving into the area.
The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, for example, shifted its focus this past year. Instead of putting most of its efforts into bringing new jobs to the area, the economic development nonprofit is looking at making it easier for businesses to attract new employees for jobs that already exist.
The State of Vermont also played a large part in this past year’s workforce discussion.
Gov. Phil Scott visited Vermont Precision Tools in Swanton back in June to highlight the state’s efforts to expand workforce education and training programs through heavy investments.
At the time, he called the lack of workers Vermont’s “Achilles Heel.”
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray also got some insight into the problem when she toured Teknor Apex in St. Albans, and the discussion outlined how difficult it is to attract and keep workers.
BETA Technologies, however, is optimistic. The electric aircraft company announced it will land in St. Albans, bringing with it hundreds of jobs and new workers over the next several years.
Municipalities focused on community projects and downtown development.
With plenty of federal money available and the county’s population trending upward, Franklin County’s towns are pursuing major projects to make their own corners of Vermont more attractive.
This year, many of those projects saw major gains.
In St. Albans City, the local government began additional planning work to identify how to use $7.7 million in federal funds to update the Federal Street corridor, and it completed Hard’Ack’s new swimming pool, which is open year-round.
In St. Albans Town, the municipality finished its new town hall project and opened the building to the public as it prepares for more growth.
In Swanton, the selectboard approved the creation of a new community center, which is in its planning stages. In Enosburg, the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation purchased the Perley Block and renovated the building. And in Montgomery, the town’s Gateway Project received $800,000 in federal funding to help make its Main Street more pedestrian friendly.
In Richford, the selectboard hired a new town administrator, Michael Olio, to drive development in the northern town, and in Highgate, the ongoing efforts to update the Franklin County State Airport, expand its runway and add new water and sewer infrastructure is slated to begin in 2023.
When completed, the large-scale project is expected to help generate $15 million in private investment in the area.
The county’s big projects, however, weren’t just pushed by towns.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail opened up this month to provide another recreational asset to the southern part of Franklin County, and the path’s northern brother, the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, just received $1.4 million in federal dollars to fund its extension.
The border also saw additional funding from the federal government with major dollars now headed to the ports of entry leading into Vermont. Highgate’s crossing is slated to receive $170 million and Richford’s crossing is expected to receive $31 million.
Taken altogether, it’s an impressive slate of accomplishments for planners and developers this past year, and the momentum is expected to continue through 2023.
