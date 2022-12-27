FRANKLIN COUNTY — At the heart of every community newspaper is good news.
And in 2022, there was lots of good news to share in Franklin County. We celebrated births and anniversaries, remembered those we lost and honored those who’ve served.
Entrepreneurs opened new businesses and people donated to worthy causes. Students learned valuable lessons and volunteers gave their time and talents to the community.
It's these stories that make up the fabric of our small towns, give us hope and motivate us to make Franklin County a better place.
Here are just a few of the stories that made us smile in 2022.
A staple of many commutes, Georgia resident Jack McDevitt's morning waves brought joy to passers-by.
By standing at the end of his driveway on Sandy Birch Road and waving, McDevitt has solidified himself as a staple of the countless morning commutes that pass him by.
The Messenger visited with him during his wave on Valentine’s Day. It was 6 a.m., 2 degrees outside and snowing.
And yet, he was still there, wearing a bright orange parka and black pants. Cars pulled over for kids to give him cards they’d written and balloons shaped as hearts.
When asked what has kept him doing this for so long, McDevitt, who is about to turn 82, said modestly he simply likes doing it.
“I do have some friends, I guess,” he said. “I’m glad I started doing this. You see, I’ve got people waving [McDevitt paused to wave to another car], I don’t know who they are.”
Sheldon Elementary students got their own sugarhouse, continuing a maple tradition.
School and community members banded together this year to add a small sugar shack to the outdoor garden center at Sheldon Elementary School.
Outfitted with a wood-firing boiler and gravity-pour tanks to store sap, the shack is finally allowing the school to make their own syrup.
“I left the boiler the other night, and I saw the first steam coming out,” Hazen Stone, the school’s head of facilities said smiling. “I got this funny feeling in my stomach. Finally, after all these years, we get to see steam of our own.”
For years, Sheldon residents have helped the school tap its maple trees, a tradition started by teachers Joanna Jerose and Marvin Bicknell. Community members, parents and staff alike all at one point or another have volunteered to help out with sugaring.
“This is the old fashioned way, the way kids should learn,” said volunteer sugarer Alan Beaulieu, whose granddaughter Lily Beaulieu is an eighth-grader. “Wood-fired … Sugaring is huge up here. I wish more kids had the opportunity to learn the old methods and techniques [of sugaring].”
For Lily, the new sugarhouse couldn’t have come at a better time. Her family ceased sugaring operations just last year, and this would have been the first season she didn’t boil her own syrup, something she’s done since she can remember.
“I was like, seven years-old … My nana used to make homemade maple sugar candy. “It’s definitely a family tradition,” Beaulieu said. “Everyone knows someone who has a sugarbush.”
Kingman Fest drew hundreds downtown for first annual block party.
A new outdoor block party arrived on May 7 in downtown St. Albans. Kingman Fest shut down Kingman Street to celebrate the city’s latest infrastructure upgrade and the local community.
The major highlight? A Queen tribute concert organized to deliver all the theatrics of the legendary Freddie Mercury along with a live performance of the band’s extensive lineup of hits.
Local musician Jesse Agan kept the Queen hits coming throughout the night. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” had attendees dramatically acting out its iconic back-and-forth chorus lines, and “Don’t Stop Me Now” had them jumping with energy.
While many concert goers head to Burlington for live music, organizer Lauren Warshofsky said she wanted to bring the same sort of flair to the heart of St. Albans.
The event was also a way to celebrate the perseverance of the community as it has pushed through difficult situations. Nelly’s Pub & Grill owner Shannon Smith said she took over her establishment six months before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted most of normal life.
“It’s been a tough time for Kingman Street in general and the community of Kingman Street. We thought it would be fun,” Smith said.
Proceeds from the event went toward the downtown-focused group St. Albans for the Future.
As for next year, Warshofsky and Smith have some time to figure out what a similar block party could look like, but if the day’s crowds were any indication, the first Kingman Fest definitely had plenty of people interested to see what could come next.
A new “Sam the Swan” arrived in Swanton, and Betty fell in love.
A new “Sam the Swan” arrived in Swanton in May, joining Betty.
Both mute swans carried on the tradition of being mascots and royalty in Main Street Park, where they reside together during the spring, summer and early fall months.
Betty is named for Queen Elizabeth II who gifted the first swans to the town. Sam is named for the iconic American figure, “Uncle Sam.”
Sam arrived well-dressed and resplendent in white on May 24, fanning and fluffing out his plumes for the small crowds to see as they gathered around the pond. He seemed to approve of his new home in Swanton, and he paddled and skimmed the surface, stretching his wings.
Betty spent the winter months in a Sheldon barn, mourning her former mate Sam, who was euthanized in 2021 due to health complications. When she arrived in the park, she let the new Sam lean into her, and she leaned back into him. They bowed respectfully toward one another, and nuzzled each other's faces.
The two remained side-by-side long after the crowds of adoring fans left. After a long, cold winter alone, Betty once again had her Sam.
East Fairfield’s Jig in the Valley celebrated its 30th anniversary.
The 30th annual Jig in the Valley — a near day-long event of musical performances, food and games — took place on Sunday, July 31 on the green of the East Fairfield Meeting House.
And just like the years before, the event paid tribute to Fairfield’s creative heritage.
“One musician attracted another who attracted another and another until this whole community was created that’s been existing now for 50 years,” organizer Bob Iwaskiewicz said.
The weather was perfect as Dale and Darcy Band, the Missisquoi River Band, Big-Ass Revue, Carol Ann Jones & The Superchargers, the Joe Moore Band, the Nobby Reed Project and Shake took to the stage.
Families lounged on blankets and lawn chairs and enjoyed pickled foods, barbecue, pies and brick oven pizza.
The Jig is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Fairfield Community Center, which also celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.
“It’s a reunion of sorts, not only for the musicians, but for the people of our little village who we’ve all grown old with,” Iwaskiewicz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.