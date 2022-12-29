Best photos of 2022
Messenger Staff

At the Messenger, we don’t just write the news, we show it to you. 

At events and happenings across the county, you’ll find our reporters behind the lens, capturing memorable moments for all to see. 

In 2022, we photographed festivals, grand openings, graduations, new businesses, parades and more. We documented community members at work and at play, facing challenges and giving back. 

When seen together, these photos tell the story of 2022. Here are 22 of our favorites.

GALLERY: 22 of the best photos from 2022

