Republican candidate Ashley Bartley (front left) stands with her husband Jeff (middle) and supporters outside the polling station in Fairfax. She won the election and will represent Franklin-1 in Montpelier.
Kids enjoy a ride at Franklin County Field Days in 2022.
Josh Ellerbrock
Macie Hemingway, Kaitlyn Fournier, Rieley Elliott, Kenzie Hemingway, Vanessa Stanhope, Taylor Patnaude, Matthew Barrette and Luc Sherman had a great time at Field Days.
Kate Paquette
Kids pet Pix at Paul-Lin Dairy in East Fairfield. Owner Linda Stanley (in the tie-dye) provided a public tour of the farm Aug. 11 as part of Vermont’s Open Farm Week.
Bridget Higdon
Gov. Phil Scott talks to state officials before taking the podium at a September press conference in St. Albans.
Josh Ellerbrock
Paisley Derby bobs for apples, and wins, during the Richford Harvest Festival.
Kate Paquette
An NCTC cosmetology student does another student’s hair in the new salon on campus, which opened to the public Oct. 27.
Courtesy Photo
Heike Meyer readies her pretzels for baking in a German-made oven. The owner of Brot Bakehouse School and Kitchen in Fairfax, Meyer is a professionally-trained baker from northern Germany.
Bridget Higdon
Bridget Higdon
Students in the BFA-St. Albans marching band paraded down Main Street on Veterans Day.
Josh Ellerbrock
More than 300 people joined the Messenger Dec. 1 in Taylor Park to ring in the holiday season with a one-mile fun run and costume contest.
Emerson Lynn
The first-ever laser light show during the kick-off of St. Albans’ Festival of Trees created interesting patterns in the air, especially when the lasers showed through the bonfire’s smoke.
she/her | Bridget is the Messenger’s managing editor. She oversees the newsroom and covers the Maple Run and Franklin West school districts, the communities of St. Albans and Fairfax and pays attention to recreation, food and the arts. She's also an avid cyclist and skier.
