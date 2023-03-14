Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) has announced that X-ray services will once again be offered at the Georgia Urgent Care clinic in early April.
In addition, NMC’s Diagnostic Imaging Department will move bone density imaging equipment to the Georgia location to allow patients easy access to this outpatient exam, avoiding having to enter the hospital.
All outpatient X-ray and bone density appointments must be scheduled through the regular scheduling process by contacting NMC’s Patient Access team at 524-1058 or by faxing a referring order.
X-ray imaging will be available Monday through Friday and NMC is recruiting additional staff to enable expanded services. Walk-in X-ray service will not be available at the start, but as the service expands, there will be updates to the community about new hours or walk-in access.
The planned go-live date for Georgia imaging services is April 3.
“We are very excited to regain these services at our Georgia location and offer our patients an alternative option to obtain the care they need,” said Director of Diagnostic Imaging Erica Finnegan.
Those with questions should contact Erica at 802-527-3657 or efinnegan@nmcinc.org.
