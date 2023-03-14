Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for a storm total of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Eastern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to near impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most intense snowfall rates will be over the next few hours, before diminishing this evening. Snow will resume later tonight. Downed trees and powerlines possible, resulting in isolated to scattered power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&