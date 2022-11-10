Leo Paul Bouchard, age 95, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from June 7, 1945 to July 26, 1946. He was a Seaman Second Class sent to the Sea of Japan and the Pacific front.
Bouchard received a WWII Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Medal for his service.
In 2016, he went on Honor Flight #15, an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the chance to meet other veterans, to remember friends lost and to share stories.
Bouchard’s trip was emotional. He met Bob and Elizabeth Dole, as they greet every Honor Flight coming into Washington, D.C. He toured the WWII memorial, the Korean memorial, the Air Force memorial, the Iwo Jima memorial and Arlington National Cemetery and saw the changing of the guard.
