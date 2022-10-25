GEORGIA — Vermont State Police have noticed a worrying trend in crash statistics.
The number of wrong-way driving accidents each year seems to be trending upward. And since high speed head-on collisions often result when people drive against traffic, there is concern that there could be more deaths as an outcome.
State troopers held a press conference Tuesday at the northbound Georgia rest area to highlight the trend. During the event, Trooper Chris Hein with the VSP Traffic Safety Unit explained that motorists are usually mistaking off-ramps for on-ramps — especially at night — and there’s been a steady increase in the number of incidents since 2016.
In 2022 so far, the VSP has tracked 43 reports of wrong-way driving. In 2016, the number of reports was 27.
Hein said those involved in wrong-way driving tend to be older or impaired by drugs. Data provided by the VSP estimates that 40% of wrong-way incidents since 2016 have involved an impaired driver, whether that be alcohol, cannabis or other narcotics.
As for the reason behind the upward trend in recent years, Hein said there’s been speculation, but there’s most likely a confluence of undetermined factors causing the higher incident rate.
Motorists, however, can take steps to prevent any potential head-on collisions if they encounter the situation.
If a motorist sees a vehicle driving against traffic, Hein said they should pull over on the right side of the road. If getting out of the way is not possible, Hein said the best approach is to pull as far right as possible and come to a complete stop and wait for the vehicle to pass.
“If you bring the car to a stop and decrease that energy, the likelihood of a catastrophic outcome will be less severe,” Hein said.
Practicing safe driving techniques, such as traveling the speed limit and wearing a safety belt, is also encouraged.
“We recognize that encountering a one-way driver is unnerving, and regardless of the outcome, everyone has a shared responsibility to do their part to keep our roads safe,” Hein said.
Motorists should also contact law enforcement if they see someone driving the wrong-way. To help officers track down the wrong-way vehicle, Hein said drivers should be ready to provide details on the type of vehicle, the location of it and the direction it was traveling so law enforcement can best deploy the correct response.
Even with that info, it can be difficult to adequately stop somebody who doesn’t realize they are traveling in the wrong direction, but depending on the situation, Hein said officers have the option to deploy a barricade or shut down the highway.
Drivers who recognize they are heading in the wrong direction will usually attempt to self-correct before the mistake turns deadly.
Since noticing the trend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation has also increased its efforts to better mark the difference between off-ramps and on-ramps for motorists. Directional arrows have been painted on interstate ramps, and signs clearly marking which ramp is wrong have also been installed.
For such efforts to work, however, drivers still have to pay enough attention to prevent the misturn in the first place.
“Our hope is that with the info provided, motorists will be more cognizant of the potential of encountering a one-way driver and be better prepared should that transpire,” Hein said.
