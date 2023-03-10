ST. ALBANS — After the pandemic flipped the healthcare industry on its back, Northwestern Medical Center is picking up the pieces.
And it’s Peter Wright’s job to put them back together.
The new CEO of NMC began his work as the regional hospital’s chief executive this past January after replacing interim CEO Jonathan Billings, and he’s spent the last few months making his rounds, wearing out shoe leather as he gets to know the hospital’s policies, practices and people.
“I’m out on the floors. I want to know people,” he said. “And I haven’t been here long enough that I know everybody, but I know that I will.”
It’s all a part of Wright’s approach to administering hospitals in New England. While NMC is his latest gig, he’s leapfrogged around the region, spending time as the head of Central Maine Healthcare and the president of Valley Regional Healthcare in New Hampshire before landing in Vermont to lead NMC out of its financial challenges.
“If we just take care of the people of Franklin and Grand Isle counties, we will have more than enough to do and the money, our revenue, will be there,” he said. “That’s the secret sauce.”
Past history
Wright didn’t start his career in healthcare, but he got his first chance at Copley Hospital, in Morrisville, after applying as a marketing director there back in 2001.
Back then, he wasn’t so sure about the job, or his ability to fill it, but a friend “bullied him into it” by offering Wright’s resume to Copley’s CEO at the time, Warren West. At first, West had dismissed Wright’s work experience – a zig-zagging career through various marketing positions – and thrown it away due a lack of healthcare experience.
But his friend, a colleague named Dave Turner, pulled it from the trash.
“He put it on the desk, pushed it in front of (West) and said ‘just interview the guy,’” Wright said. “They interviewed me, and the sparks happened and all that magic when you know it’s a good fit, and I ended up working for that CEO … for 12 years at two different facilities.”
Since that time, Wright has been working up the ranks, finding his way into the operations and administrative side of healthcare in rural New England after he found connection with the industry’s mission.
“I’ve grown in my career and done different things – PR, marketing, government relations, run clinics, been a COO, a CEO, worked at a system, worked independent – but I have complete clarity that this is where I belong… And even when I know it isn’t going to be a fun day, I still can’t wait to get up and do what we do,” he said.
Today, Wright’s resume features plenty of success stories related to expanding operating margins at regional New England hospitals. He chose NMC as a next step, he said, after recognizing how his administrative style and NMC’s “commitment to excellence” fit well together.
“That was moving enough for me to say, ‘I need to learn more about this organization.’ And then when I started to meet people, it was solidified for me,” Wright said. “There was a very clear and almost instant connection.”
While he’s led larger health systems, Wright said he prefers smaller rural hospitals because he can understand that ground level of care.
Having family nearby helps. Two of his adult children live in Burlington, and he’s just a car ride away from the other two who live in Maine.
“All of these great opportunities meant that I can achieve professionally what I want personally,” he said.
His next challenge? Help NMC tackle a system taxed with too many patients, not enough nurses and stretched revenues.
NMC troubles
Despite viral case loads petering out in the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic still sits at the center of many of the problems hampering NMC.
The ancillary effects of the last two years completely changed who comes in through the front doors, with more patients requiring longer stays and more service. Meanwhile, staffing shortages – caused by pandemic-related stress in the industry – have forced the hospital system to spend millions on traveling nurses.
As Wright explained, it all comes back to a series of expense problems, exacerbated by past issues, and it’s his job to re-finagle the earnings formula by looking at ways to release the pressure.
“What we experienced in the pandemic was unprecedented, right?” Wright said. “We were thrust into a situation that we knew very little about and forced to kind of make our way through the minefield with half blinders on.”
On the staff side, the general solution is to reduce the number of traveling nurses, as they’re “incredibly expensive” to bring in. Prior to Wright, NMC did update nursing pay ranges to pull back nurses who had left for higher-paid traveling work, but the budget for travelers – set at $8.6 million for fiscal 2023 – still puts a drag on the system.
The other side of the issue is reducing patient demand.
Even with COVID-19 case rates decreasing dramatically, bed occupancy rates at NMC have consistently been maxed out as patients require extensive health care services over days, tying up any slack available.
Wright said much of the problem is due to patient flow. Exiting the pandemic, the health care industry's cracks widened from the almost three years of high pressure, revealing a lack of long-term care facilities for older patients, as well as limited placement for those dealing with behavioral health.
Normally, such patients would stay out of the hospital, but as demand outweighs supply, Wright said it’s been the hospital's responsibility to provide care, as they can’t exactly turn people away when they need help, leading to quick fixes that hamper the rest of the hospital.
“So we become the fulcrum, and when all those other outlets can’t or won’t take the patient back, we become a long-term care facility, our length of stay lengthens, our expenses just instantly increase and now our capacity is diminished,” he said.
Those problems add up over time. This past June, for example, NMC ended up canceling 20 surgeries due to the lack of space.
Last year, the combined problems helped to cause a 2% loss in the hospital’s operational budget. This year, they’re aiming to operate within a 1% margin.
‘The secret sauce’
How does Wright look to lead NMC through its challenges?
“So I have this very very simplistic mantra that most folks will be able to tell you. It’s three words. Us. Them. Money. That’s my philosophy. That’s our strategic plan,” he said.
In a nutshell, the approach focuses first on the NMC team, second on its customers and third on its revenues.
“When you take very good care of your team, and they don’t have to worry about other stuff, they focus all of their energy on taking care of the patient, not only clinically, but making sure the patient has a good experience,” he said.
And if they can do that, then everything else should eventually fall into place, Wright said. A better patient experience means that they’ll continue to seek out NMC services for their healthcare needs, allowing the hospital to find the revenue.
“I know it works, because that’s just been my philosophy for 22 years, and it’s worked every time,” he said.
In a way, it’s a reverse of a more typical view of leadership, Wright said. Many organizational charts put an executive at the top of the list, as they hand out directives and instructions for senior management, who then filter it down to lower level employees, but Wright said he tries to go for an inverted pyramid approach.
Instead of executives pushing down, he said they should be pushing up, and the front-facing employees are the ones who should be driving what an organization does.
“I think my job is to make sure that my senior leaders and my frontline leaders have what they need, so that they can take care of the folks on the front line, because I don’t generate any revenue,” he said. “I don’t take care of patients. The nurses, the techs, the EMS folks, the folks in culinary, they’re making sure that the patients get what they need.”
He’s also keeping some of the larger issues affecting patients in NMC’s care. As the community grows, problems like housing and childcare continue to affect the health outcomes of local residents, and NMC leadership is looking to participate in those discussions.
He expects technology could also be a boon when it comes to prevention and behavioral health. Using his WHOOP remote bio-monitor on his own wrist as an example, he said that studies using remote monitoring have been highly successful in preventing those with long-term care needs – such as diabetes – from having to go to the emergency room.
Finding additional support from the federal level to bring those technologies to rural hospitals will help in those efforts, Wright said.
“I think everybody in this community should know they are in good hands to come to their local hospital,” Wright said. “ You can get all the best care at home, and when it’s time for something bigger for them, we already have the partnerships to get them to that next level. And what I’ve seen is what we do, we do very very well.”
