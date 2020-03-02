GEORGIA — Tara Wright seeks reelection to a three-year term on the Georgia Selectboard, challenged by former selectboard member and chair Paul Jansen.
Wright did not respond to calls or email before this article went to press.
Jansen served on the town’s planning commission before serving on the selectboard. Since leaving the selectboard after his term expired a few years ago he has served as a town auditor.
His auditor term has expired this year, but Jansen said he wants to stay involved in the town.
“I enjoy serving the town, being involved with the health and well-being of Georgia,” he said. “I’ve been away from the selectboard long enough where it’s changed a lot. There’s a lot of new members. We’re seeing some nice growth, some new developments.”
Georgia has seen one of the fastest rates of growth in the state. And Jansen said he thinks the town needs to change with the demographics.
“We can’t just be a sleepy Vermont town anymore. We’ve got all these people coming in. They have expectations, wants and needs, and I think we have to be open to that,” he said.
This growth places greater demand on the town’s resources. Residents and town officials have raised questions around Georgia’s infrastructure, particularly the town garage and library.
Last Town Meeting Day, voters in Georgia approved the town’s purchase of property adjacent to the current town garage in hopes of building a new one.
“I’ve not been privy to all the meetings and engineering, but (the town garage) has been in need of repair for a long time,” Jansen said.
He added that current members of the selectboard said fixing the existing garage is not a long-term solution.
“I’m being told it needs to be replaced. I would look forward to getting involved in that dialogue,” he said.
Jansen believes the town needs a garage that will suit its needs, but “I don’t think we need to spend $3 million on a new town garage,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be a Taj Mahal.”
“I don’t know what that looks like because I haven’t been in those selectboard meetings,” he added.
The town currently seeks construction cost estimates based on a conceptual plan for the garage project and hopes to propose these for voter approval in November, according to Town Garage Project documents.
Georgia’s library currently requires work to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and also faces heating and lighting issues.
“I know the library is a valuable asset to the town, and we’re going to have to do something,” Jansen said. “Here, again, I know there’s been some outside studies on what needs to be done, but I have not seen those.”
Paving more roads in Georgia stands as another question, but with new stormwater runoff regulations in the state, Jansen said he is not sure that’s a good idea.
“Sometimes paving isn’t the best thing to do because you can actually end up putting more stormwater into places you don’t want it to go,” he said. “But I certainly think it deserves discussion.”
He noted the idea of installing public water and sewer in Georgia’s South Village deserves discussion as well.
“There’s people interested in doing that. I don’t know that it’s a great idea, but I think it’s worth talking about.”
“There’s a lot of new people coming into Georgia, and they a lot of new ideas. I think we need to listen to them,” he added.
He believes the Georgia community is built around its library, school, recreational fields and beach, which he said is “a gem of Vermont.”
“All of those physical structures tend to build community,” he said. “I think it’s important that we support the library, the school, the athletic fields, the music in the park.”
Overall, Jansen said he believes there is more going right in Georgia than going wrong.
“I don’t see a huge need or hole we’re not addressing,” he said. “I think we need to support what we’ve got and grow incrementally with the population and demographics.”