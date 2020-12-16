MONKTON -- You’ve probably seen and heard of people vacationing to lavish log homes or quaint cabins. But what about spending a few nights in a barn?
The idea isn’t so far fetched when you see how well this Monkton barn is finished and decorated. If you’re looking to get away from the hustle and bustle and relax in the Grousewood Forest woods, it’s a great option for you. While there is Wi-Fi, you’ll probably be tempted to put away the phone, get a nice cup of cocoa, and fire up both the gas hearth and record player.
About:
- Cost: $109 per night
- Bedrooms: 1 (1 double bed)
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Indoor fireplace
- Air conditioning
- Dedicated workspace
- Essentials (including towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper)
- Kitchen with dishes, silverware, stove, oven, coffee maker, and barbecue utensils
- Wifi
- Hair dryer, shampoo, and extra pillows and blankets
- Outdoor barbecue grill
- Record player
About the space
Located just 35 minutes from Burlington and 30 minutes from Middlebury, this barn has easy access to great hiking trails for snowshoeing and exploring the woods which are teaming with wildlife including deer, bear, bobcat, owls, porcupine, wild turkey, grouse and more. Enjoy a fire outside or relax in front of the hearth.
Nearby craft breweries and great local distilleries are a short drive away -- and even a few vineyards that remain open in the winter for tastings. If skiing or riding is in your plans, the barn is anywhere from a 40- to 75-minute drive from such great places as SugarBush, Bolton Valley, Mad River, Stowe, Killington, Pico or the Middlebury College Snowbowl. You can also visit Bristol, Middlebury or Vergennes for unique Vermont gifts and local art.
The barn is a perfect getaway where you can enjoy all that quiet country living that Vermont has to offer.
Other things to note
Vermont is a rural state which means that all cellular networks do not work in all areas. There are places in the county where Verizon doesn't work but AT&T does.
The barn is located on a dirt road. If you are visiting in the winter, it would be important for you to have an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle -- or good snow tires to get up the driveway.
One final reminder: you are staying in a barn, in the woods. That means wildlife big and small. Bring your bug spray, check for ticks, use common sense and safety when hiking or snowshoeing.
