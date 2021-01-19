MORETOWN — Don’t let its name fool you. This is not your childhood treehouse.
Instead, this unique getaway has five beds that can sleep seven guests while offering them stunning views of Washington and Chittenden counties as they literally live in the trees.
Made available by a superhost, the Dr. Seuss-inspired treehouse in Moretown has a five-star rating and is perched at the top of the 88-acre organic Bliss Ridge Farm. Upon stepping out the door, guests will be surrounded by thousands of acres of wilderness that are ready to be explored.
About:
- Cost: $250 per night
- Bedrooms: N/A (the interior is an open area, so the beds are not closed off from one another; but there are five beds that sleep seven guests)
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Indoor fireplace
- Inside stove and outdoor barbecue grill
- Outdoor fire pit
- Bathroom essentials including toilet paper, shampoo and body soap
- Bedroom essentials including towels, bed sheets, hangers, linens, and extra pillows and blankets
- Children’s amenities including a high chair, kids’ dinnerware, and books and toys
- Dedicated workspace
- Mini-fridge
- Kitchen essentials including pots and pans, coffee maker, and barbecue utensils
- Hammock
The space
The treehouse is nestled in the edge of the woods at the top of the farm’s hay fields. Enjoy seclusion and incredible views, hiking, and quietude. There is a spring-fed pond available for swimming closer to the farmhouse, and farm events and dinners can be arranged.
The queen bed, fold-out sofa, kitchen, living, bathroom, and patio with hammock are all part of the main floor. There are two lofts above, one with a double bed and one with a twin. The "bedrooms" are not closed off from one-another.
Other things to note
If you would like to drive one vehicle up to the treehouse, you may, but the “road” is a field that’s generally dry, flat and easily accessible with a car — even one that doesn’t have 4-wheel drive. The hosts can also give you a lift in their ATV, or you can park at the farm and make the seven-minute walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.