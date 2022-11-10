Our father, Harold F. Greenwood of Sheldon was a true patriot! He loved his country and made us the same. He served four years in the U.S. Army, most of his time in Europe during WWII — England, France and Germany. He was at the Battle of the Bulge when they “took the beach” and met Gen. Patton whom he greatly admired.
He was there to help free the Jewish prisoners, saving them from the gas chambers. His family remains very proud of him and his service sacrifices keeping us free.
He is survived by his daughter, a son, Rocky Harold Greenwood of Franklin, and grand-daughter, Carla Lafar of Swanton. God Bless America and thank you Veterans everywhere.
