ENOSBURG FALLS — After a basketball game was canceled last week at Enosburg Falls High School, a letter from Superintendent Lynn Cota details what has been done and what is in the works to make the school a more welcoming place.
Middlebury Union High School’s girls basketball team canceled their Jan. 12 game against the Hornets, posting to their Instagram account that on three separate occasions over the past two years, Middlebury players have experienced racist attacks from Enosburg spectators.
“Enosburg has displayed patterns of hate speech towards members of our community and other communities around the state,” the @muhsgirlsbball post stated. “Following these events and further interactions with Enosburg administrators and school officials, Enosburg does not seem to have addressed these issues with the robustness that is required.”
In a letter to the community on Jan. 19, Cota said recent headlines about Enosburg and the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union community are not the image they want to portray.
“We have a wonderful community of students, families and staff who are loving and caring,” Cota said in her letter. “We have 1,800 students in our supervisory union. Our students are diverse in many ways, including racial diversity with 6% or 113 of our students identifying as Black, Indigenous, or people of color.”
Cota said as educators, one of their primary responsibilities is helping students learn from mistakes and how to grow from them by providing a safe learning environment.
Cota said staff have been working to make FNESU more welcoming and educated through a number of programs, including faculty training, equity audits and the hiring of an educational equity director in 2021.
Over the summer of 2022, FNESU hosted an anti-racist educator learning series, along with a learning series on building a more equitable advisory system.
In 2023, Cota said the district is hosting outside speakers and performers who will focus on racial justice and equity.
“Incidents of racism, bigotry, and hate are happening in schools and communities throughout Vermont and our country,” Cota’s letter said. “In my leadership role for my community and my state association, I am committed both professionally and personally to creating a proactive response from my fellow educators to do more than blame bad actors but to join with me to commit to finding a way forward so that all students and schools can work to build a safer Vermont for all of our kids.”
Middlebury’s Instagram post stated the team feels there is a systemic issue that “must be addressed more holistically” before the team feels comfortable traveling to Enosburg. The team said they will not tolerate racist behavior from attendees, and that incidents like this must not be swept under the rug.
“It disheartens us to be writing this and we hope that more will be done within the Enosburg community to take action and prevent further acts of hate from being displayed,” the post finished with. “As a team we do not feel comfortable or safe traveling to participate in competition with Enosburg.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, two incidents of inappropriate behavior were reported in Enosburg’s student sections.
On Sept. 18, 2021, Enosburg High School boys soccer players allegedly yelled racial slurs at Winooski players. No evidence of wrongdoing was found in that game.
On Feb. 8, 2022, a girls basketball game between Enosburg and Middlebury was disrupted after the use of racial slurs were reported from the Enosburg student section. At least one student from Enosburg Falls High School was disciplined for inappropriate language after an internal investigation.
Less than a week after the game, then-principal of Enosburg Falls High School Joseph Donarum was put on paid administrative leave after using inappropriate language on the school’s morning announcements in an attempt to teach students what words are unacceptable.
The Jan. 12 game cancellation was announced in part on the Enosburg Falls High School Facebook page, accompanied by a statement that Enosburg Falls could not guarantee a “welcoming and inclusive venue for students of all races, backgrounds and identities.”
“Over the past year, there have been two incidents of racially inappropriate comments and taunting toward Middlebury. Those incidents were substantiated as having occurred, and we acknowledge the distress they have caused,” the post from EFHS said. “Our students were disciplined, which included engaging in learning opportunities about the effects of their words and behavior. However, those instances have shown that not every student has been safe to visit EFHS and perform at their best. We know the devastating lifelong effects that racism and bias have on the mental and physical wellbeing and lifetime success of students.”
The school condemned “racist and biased words and actions” in the post, and said individuals that violate that expectation are not welcome in EFHS programs.
EFHS said in the post the next challenge for the district is to be the hosts they want to and can be, with every game for the remainder of the year serving as an opportunity to show guests and the community that everyone is welcome.
“Whether others trust us as hosts is ultimately in our hands,” the EFHS post ends with. “We will respect the decision of our Middlebury guests. Moving forward, we invite our whole community to join together in making our school a safe and respectful place for all.”
Addison Central School District superintendent Peter Burrows was unavailable for comment.
