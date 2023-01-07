Getting and maintaining financial stability can be tricky for many people, regardless of income or other life circumstances.
That’s why United Way’s Working Bridges program helps people in Franklin County by providing employees at four local employers with shared resource coordinators.
Shared resource coordinators provide financial coaching at Northwestern Medical Center, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Superior Technical Ceramics and Teknor Apex.
Employees set their own goals and come to coaches on their own, program director Connie Beal said. While there is no requirement for employees to participate in the program, many know it's a unique opportunity to get free assistance.
“Change is hard and learning new things takes work and sometimes you need a trusted person in order to try something new,” Beal said.
Resource coordinators help with immediate needs such as accessing affordable food and housing programs and by helping employees set long term goals.
“It could be helping an employee come up with a plan around debt management or helping someone learn about building credit and why it is important,” Beal said.
The resource coordinators are trained as financial coaches and are taught to build relationships with employees and promote saving, investing and building credit.
“I think it's really hard for people to talk about money, which is why being able to do this with a trusted person and having that space available in a confidential way can help them address those questions in the moment,” she said.
Employers in Working Bridges can also create an income advance loan program to help employees pay for emergencies such as car repairs or heating bills.
The loan is provided on a no questions asked basis and requires no credit check. It is paid over time through a payroll deduction.
If the employee doesn’t stop the deduction after paying off the loan, it continues to build up savings for the next emergency expense or goal, Beal said.
The loan program is designed to help employees build credit when there may not be as many options to do so.
“Some employees are new to credit or maybe they've had a hardship where they haven't been able to make on time payments,” she said.
The interest on the loan can range from 14 to 18%, which is higher than most conventional loans but lower than many pay advance loans available online or credit cards.
“I think It's still a viable resource that creates a pathway for people to start building credit,” she said.
The program not only benefits employees who work with financial coaches but also employers and the broader community.
“By supporting employees, being fully at work, and by having them not worry about keeping the heat on for example, employees can meet work’s demands, keep good jobs and contribute to our community and economy,” Beal said.
