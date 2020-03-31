ST. ALBANS – A United Way of Northwest Vermont program that has helped bridge employment barriers for more than a decade in Chittenden County has spanned the county line into Franklin County with a partnership at the Northwestern Medical Center (NMC).
Titled the Working Bridges Employer Collaborative, the program allows for a resource coordinator employed by United Way to embed within a major employer and meet directly with its individual employees.
When an unexpected challenge comes up that could keep an employee from coming to work – such as a broken down car or an unplanned shortage of food – the coordinator will help connect the employee to a larger toolbox of social services for addressing those challenges.
“We go where people are,” the program’s coordinator, United Way’s Connie Beal, told the Messenger last month. “We go where the work is needed… being as customizable as possible for the different employers in the region.”
The program is focused namely on employee retention, according to Beal, with employers able to leverage Working Bridges to help keep their staffing levels up at a time when, normally, unemployment statistics have been at all-time lows and businesses struggle with maintaining a workforce.
By being directly on hand, resource coordinators are able to meet with employees personally and in confidential settings, where the employee will be able to discuss privately some of the economic challenges that could be affecting their ability to keep their job.
Employees serviced through the Working Bridges program are often entry level employees or front line workers who, according to Beal, could be sensitive to unexpected economic shocks – like medical bills or car problems – or may have other, more systemic issues possibly keeping them from steady work.
Some businesses working with United Way are “second chance employers,” employing people who have criminal histories with certain Dept. of Corrections mandates they have to meet or, in some cases, are recovering from substance use disorders that require counseling.
Recovery supports, according to Beal, were one of the leading connections organized through Working Bridges last year.
More generally, according to Beal, the program heard from people struggling with transportation needs, an issue she expects to become more pronounced as Working Bridges continues expanding into the more rural Franklin County, and housing challenges, which can be acutely felt in a county that, according to regional planners, struggles with a dearth of affordable housing.
Those challenges, according to Beal, can spill into a workplace as well.
“With life things that could happen at any time… it can be very hard to stay focused at work,” Beal said.
In response, Working Bridges will help connect employees to programs that could help address some of those challenges, whether they be in-house programs coordinated through United Way, programs piloted with Working Bridges’ partners or outside programs offered by organizations like the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO).
The result, according to Beal, were more than 1,300 connections made between employees and resource coordinators last year in the Chittenden County companies partnering on the Working Bridges initiative and NMC, currently the only participating company located entirely in Franklin County.
Those connections were important, according to Beal, offering a chance for coordinators to personalize supports for the individual employees.
“It’s good to see how employees really grow,” Beal said. “You can see those successes.”
The other side of the Working Bridges is in its role as a development tool.
Beal, who said Working Bridges served in a role some would call “workforce development,” emphasized the program “really sits in the retention space.”
In the months before the current COVID-19 crisis, Vermont had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S. and in the state’s own history, hovering near 2.5 percent at a time when the greater U.S., likewise seeing low unemployment numbers, maintained a steady 3.5 percent.
Working Bridges, aside from being an economic scaffold for employees, served as a way for businesses to attract and retain workers at a time when job markets were low, with employers, who pay a fee to tap the Working Bridges program, offering the program as a benefit for employees.
Apart from the fee paid by partnering companies, the program is supported philanthropically, according to Beal.
Since the first case of COVID-19 within Vermont, employment challenges in Vermont and nationally have shifted dramatically as businesses close in response to social distancing mandates ordered to stymie the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Vermont and the U.S. have now seen record numbers of applications for unemployment insurance since states began adopting stricter mandates for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
When Beal spoke with the Messenger last month, she said Working Bridges was approaching other businesses in the Franklin County area about further expansion, saying Working Bridges had capacity for other partners in the area.
She also noted the fact that Working Bridges already had a hand in Franklin County, with many of those serviced through the program being part of the more than 10,000 commuters that, according to the state’s labor department, travel to Chittenden County from Franklin County every day for work.
The program, long confined to Chittenden County, now serves as a model for similar workforce programs across the country, according to Beal.