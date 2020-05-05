ST. ALBANS — A woman who was struck in the face while in a St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) cell on March 14, 2019, is suing the City of St. Albans, SAPD Chief Gary Taylor, and the three officers involved in the incident.
Anne Connelly filed suit on Monday in federal court, claiming that defendants actions were “unreasonable, unnecessary, and excessive, and which were undertaken by Defendants with gross recklessness and callous indifference to Plaintiff Connelly’s protected constitutional rights, privileges and immunities secured to her by the Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, in violation of 42 U.S.C. $ 1983 and the laws of the State of Vermont.”
Connelly was arrested that night for an incident at Shooters Saloon. She was intoxicated.
Her complaint states, and SAPD video shows, that she was placed in a cell at the station and handcuffed. Connelly began kicking at the door and yelling. Then-SAPD officer Jason Lawton, who was eating dinner in another room, came to the door of the cell and told her to stop. She stood up and said “no,” at which point Lawton shoved her.
In her complaint, Connelly’s lawyer, Albert Fox, states that the shove took her off her feet and caused her to hit her head on the wall at the back of the cell.
Connelly complained about her injuries to officers Zachary Koch and Michael Ferguson, who had followed Lawton to the cell. Neither intervened or made an effort to assess Connelly’s injuries. They are also defendants in the suit.
Lawton told Connelly to “shut up.” Connelly once again stood. On the video, it looks as though she raises her leg. Lawton said she kicked him, but that is not clear on the footage.
That is when Lawton grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face.
Koch and Ferguson then pull her from the cell and force her face down onto the floor while cuffing her legs. Connelly is in tears and tells them they are brutes and animals.
All SAPD officers are required to file a report when they’ve used force. Lawton wrote that he used a “distraction strike.” Although the report was read by command level officers, no one went back to review the footage to make sure Lawton’s description was accurate, according to Taylor. The SAPD has since changed its policy and video of all use of force incidents is reviewed by Lt. Benjamin Couture.
No one at the SAPD looked into the incident until the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont requested the footage in May. At that point, an administrative investigation was launched internally and the case was referred to the Vermont State Police (VSP) for criminal investigation.
A former SAPD officer has claimed he told Taylor about the incident in March after seeing other officers watching the footage.
Lawton was dismissed from the SAPD and Attorney General T. J. Donovan bought simple assault charges against him based on the VSP investigation.
Koch and Ferguson are also no longer employed by the SAPD.
In her complaint, Connelly argues Taylor and the SAPD showed “deliberate indifference to well-established constitutional and civil rights of citizens of the United States and The State of Vermont” by failing to properly screen, train and discipline Lawton, Koch and Ferguson.
Lawton was dismissed from the Shelburne Police Dept. in 2012 after he was accused of perjuring himself in a traffic case. Connelly cites that incident in her complaint.
Connelly is seeking an unspecified amount of damages for ongoing physical suffering and related medical expenses, emotional trauma, pain and suffering, “disruption of normal body functioning,” and “humiliation and embarrassment.”
St. Albans City recently announced it had contracted with Municipal Resources, Inc., a consulting firm, to review SAPD’s training and hiring practices.
The review comes after a string of excessive force incidents — including Lawton’s — and charges having been filed against another officer for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman to prevent her from discussing his sexual assault of her when she was a child and he was a teenager.