FAIRFAX – On Monday morning the body of a woman was located in the Lamoille River a half mile downstream from where the car of a missing woman had been found.
According to Vermont State Police, Susan Gray, 58, was reported missing on Sunday by her family. A search failed to locate her, but did find her car.
However, the identity of the woman found Monday will not be confirmed until an autopsy is complete.
Police do not believe the death was a result of foul play.
Multiple police and search and rescue agencies were involved in the search.